Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA

Look at him!

  the Bucks' leading scorer of the season. The Greek averages 31.8 points per game.
Likely Milwaukee Bucks!

PG - Jrue Holiday

SG - Grayson Allen

SF - Pat Connaughton

PF - Bobby Portis

C - Brook Lopez.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks have a positive campaign this season, with 34 wins and only 17 losses, occupying second place in the Eastern Conference. The team won the last five duels.
Look at him!

  the Clippers' top scorer in the tournament. Currently, it has an average of 23.3 points.
Probable Los Angeles Clippers!

PG - Luke Kennard

SG - Terance Mann

SF - Paul George

PF - Kawhi Leonard

C - Ivica Zubac.
How do the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a positive campaign this season, with 29 wins and 25 losses, with a good result in the last match, getting back on track after a defeat.
NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

The game will be played at Fiserv Forum

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be played at Fiserv Forum, with a capacity of 17,500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
