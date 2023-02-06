Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves of February 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago

Last games Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have dominated the series with four wins in the last five meetings, however, the last meeting between the two teams was earlier this year and Denver won by four points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 118-122 Denver Nuggets, season 2023

Denver Nuggets 111-124 Minnesota Timberwolves, season 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 136-130 Denver Nuggets, 2022 season

Denver Nuggets 115-130 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022 season

Minnesota Timberwolves 124-107 Denver Nuggets, 2021 season

2:45 PMan hour ago

Key player Minnesota Timberwolves

Every season Anthony Edwards looks better and better on the court and this season he has the best average of minutes and points scored, becoming a fundamental weapon on offense and could make the difference for his speed and cunning for this commitment.
Image: Sky Sports
2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Denver Nuggets

Maybe he is not the most outstanding player individually, but he is always effective and reliable, especially in the recovery and offensive generation, so for this game we will have to have special emphasis on what Jamal Murray can do.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Minnesota Timberwolves

5 Kyle Anderson, small forward; 3 Jaden McDaniel, small forward; 11 Naz Reid, center; 1 Anthony Edwards, point guard; 0 D'Angelo Russell, point guard.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Denver Nuggets

15 Nikola Jokic, center; 5 Kentavious Caldwall-Pope, guard; 31 Vlatko Cancar, power forward; 1 Michael Porter Jr, small forward; 27 Jamal Murray, point guard.
2:25 PMan hour ago

Minnesota Timberwolves: Taking advantage of the home court

The Minnesota Timberwolves have improved this season and will go into their strength, the home court, where they have made the most of it and with the mission to raise their hand and say present before the league stops for the NBA All-Star Game.
2:20 PMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets: stay on top

It seems that this season the team to beat, or at least that's how it looks in the NBA Western Conference, are the Denver Nuggets, who already have twice as many wins as losses and every week they look much better and do not take their foot off the accelerator. It is important to remember that they will have a "back and forth" against Minnesota in these days to measure forces.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match will be played at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
