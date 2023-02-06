Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves of February 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have dominated the series with four wins in the last five meetings, however, the last meeting between the two teams was earlier this year and Denver won by four points.
Minnesota Timberwolves 118-122 Denver Nuggets, season 2023
Denver Nuggets 111-124 Minnesota Timberwolves, season 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 136-130 Denver Nuggets, 2022 season
Denver Nuggets 115-130 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022 season
Minnesota Timberwolves 124-107 Denver Nuggets, 2021 season
Key player Minnesota Timberwolves
Every season Anthony Edwards looks better and better on the court and this season he has the best average of minutes and points scored, becoming a fundamental weapon on offense and could make the difference for his speed and cunning for this commitment.
Key player Denver Nuggets
Maybe he is not the most outstanding player individually, but he is always effective and reliable, especially in the recovery and offensive generation, so for this game we will have to have special emphasis on what Jamal Murray can do.
Last lineup Minnesota Timberwolves
5 Kyle Anderson, small forward; 3 Jaden McDaniel, small forward; 11 Naz Reid, center; 1 Anthony Edwards, point guard; 0 D'Angelo Russell, point guard.
Last lineup Denver Nuggets
15 Nikola Jokic, center; 5 Kentavious Caldwall-Pope, guard; 31 Vlatko Cancar, power forward; 1 Michael Porter Jr, small forward; 27 Jamal Murray, point guard.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Taking advantage of the home court
The Minnesota Timberwolves have improved this season and will go into their strength, the home court, where they have made the most of it and with the mission to raise their hand and say present before the league stops for the NBA All-Star Game.
Denver Nuggets: stay on top
It seems that this season the team to beat, or at least that's how it looks in the NBA Western Conference, are the Denver Nuggets, who already have twice as many wins as losses and every week they look much better and do not take their foot off the accelerator. It is important to remember that they will have a "back and forth" against Minnesota in these days to measure forces.
The Kick-off
The Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match will be played at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.