Resume and Highlights: Milwaukee Bucks 127-108 Portland Trail Blazers in NBA 2023

Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers, tonight the visitors take the victory in a game they had in their hands from start to finish. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any duel of the NBA regular season.
4Q 0.0
Game ends with victory for Bucks.
4Q 01:01
Beauchamp scores for Bucks.
4Q 01:42
Walker shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 02:22
Carter adds for Bucks.
4Q 03:00
Little scores three-pointer for Blazers.
4Q 03:47
Walker shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 05:24
Holiday scores three-pointer for Bucks.
4Q 06:11
Hart adds for Blazers.
4Q 06:13
Lopez scores for Bucks.
4Q 07:17
Holiday scores for Bucks.
4Q 07:39
Simons scores for Blazers.
4Q 08:33
Hart adds for Blazers.
4Q 10:00
Grant scores for Blazers.
4Q 10:07
Pat adds up for Bucks.
4Q 10:42
Giannis adds for Bucks.
4Q 11:24
Lillard scores for Blazers.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 17.1
Simons adds for Bucks.
3Q 50.1
Giannis scores for Bucks.
3Q 01:15
Ingles scores for Bucks.
3Q 03:42
Carter adds for Bucks.
3Q 04:57
Watford scores for Blazers.
3Q 05:09
Lillard scores for Blazers.
3Q 07:31
Lillard adds for Blazers.
3Q 10:41
Lopez scores for Bucks.
3Q 11:45
Eubanks scores for Blazers.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 01:22
Holiday scores.
2Q 03:08
Eubanks scores for Blazers.
2Q 05:08
Hart shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 05:24
Middleton scores for Bucks.
2Q 08:39
Simons scores for Blazers.
2Q 09:32
Little scores for Blazers.
2Q 10:25
Giannis scores for Bucks.
2Q 11:08
Pat shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 11:35
Carter shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 30.1
Middleton scores for Bucks.
1Q 01:43
Simons adds for Blazers.
1Q 02:43
Holiday adds for Bucks.
1Q 03:06
Watford scores triple.
1Q 03:38
Lillard scores for Blazers.
1Q 04:16
Lopez scores for Bucks.
1Q 05:18
Holiday shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:59
Eubanks scores for Blazers.
1Q 07:45
Grant scores three-pointer for Blazers.
1Q 08:16
Hart scores for Blazers.
1Q 08:40
Lopez scores for Bucks.
1Q 09:24
Lopez shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 10:05
Simons scores three-pointer for Blazers.
1Q 10:25
Holiday scores for Bucks.
1Q 11:16
Giannis adds for Bucks.
1Q 11:38
Lopez scores for Bucks.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.
Bucks starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Late-night hoop session. pic.twitter.com/CfwzVlEzZa— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2023
Blazers with more casualties
Portland Trail Blazers comes into tonight's game with four confirmed absentees and two players as probables, without a doubt their absences will affect the team's performance, but those who are available will leave everything on the court.
Bucks is already on site
Thus came the visiting team:
Stay freaky. 🤪— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2023
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SjZrkodtPa
Giannis in doubt
Giannis Giannis Antetokounpo appears as probable in the preliminary injury list, this one due to a sore right knee, in case he can be on the court will be great news for the team that is looking to expand its streak.
Blazers are already at home
This was the arrival of the local team:
fear the fits pic.twitter.com/a57rwetSZ2— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 7, 2023
Simons' three-pointers
Simons has become the sixth player to make more than five games scoring more than nine three-pointers against the Wizards, with Curry leading the way with 38.
40 the magic number
Lillard comes from a 40-point exhibition against Bulls, with that duel the Blazers player surpassed Shaquille O'Neal and equaled Westbrook with more games surpassing 40 points.
Lillard averages well against Bucks
Demian Lillard has 17 games played against Mavericks and in 10 occasions he has had games of more than 20 points, so tonight could be one of many points in his favor.
We continue
Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game, tonight we are expecting a great duel with two teams that are going through different moments in the season. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Blazers player
Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is key to the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 30.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists, Blazers have been dropping in the standings and hope to find their best version to return to compete in the Playoffs, with Lillard, Blazers can have a better season.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, no doubt a great contender for MVP and will be present at the All-Star Game.
3rd triple-double of the season.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 5, 2023
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/6b5P5WInea
Blazers All-Star Team
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
Blazers shore up another flop
Blazers had to do little more to have a better season than the previous one, the pace of the team was good placing them in the upper part at the beginning of the season, reaching the middle of the season the team began to have very different results and suddenly they were already in the bottom of the conference, now they have gone from thinking about direct Playoffs to at least the Play-In, The lower part of the Western Conference is getting closer every week because the teams are looking for the classification after not having the best of starts, Blazers arrive to the duel against Bucks with 5-5 in their last ten games, their last fire was against Bulls in a close 129-121, the calendar has made them more challenging because they are facing duels against teams that have great players that will be in the Play-In.
Bucks close to first place in the East
Milwaukee Bucks continues to be competitive, this is not new for the franchise, as a recent NBA title backs them up and season after season Bucks looks a more solid team on the court, the great historical multichampion teams have distinguished themselves by having a star player who practically leads the team to the big duels and this team's Giannis Antetokounpo, who has already been MVP of the season on two consecutive occasions, His teammates have been important to keep the team at the top of the East, currently Bucks is in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 36-17, with seven consecutive wins, Bucks is one duel away from stealing the lead from Celtics, part of the team's success has been its strength when playing at home, their last duel was against Heat in an entertaining 123-115, now they face an opponent that will arrive with a loss.
Uneven duel between conferences
The NBA is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and it is thanks to the great work of recruiting around the world, every player in the current NBA has a higher level than average, so the teams as weak as they seem can give the surprises, the duel between Bucks and Blazers seems defined before the start, but it is in these games where the big surprises come and, therefore, we expect a great game at the Moda Center.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Moda Center at 10:00 pm ET.