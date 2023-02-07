Resume and Highlights: Milwaukee Bucks 127-108 Portland Trail Blazers in NBA 2023
12:42 AM2 days ago

Resume

12:30 AM2 days ago

12:28 AM2 days ago

4Q 0.0

Game ends with victory for Bucks.
12:26 AM2 days ago

4Q 01:01

Beauchamp scores for Bucks.
12:24 AM2 days ago

4Q 01:42

Walker shoots and scores a triple.
12:22 AM2 days ago

4Q 02:22

Carter adds for Bucks.
12:22 AM2 days ago

4Q 03:00

Little scores three-pointer for Blazers.
12:19 AM2 days ago

4Q 03:47

Walker shoots and scores a triple.
12:15 AM2 days ago

4Q 05:24

Holiday scores three-pointer for Bucks.
12:13 AM2 days ago

4Q 06:11

Hart adds for Blazers.
12:11 AM2 days ago

4Q 06:13

Lopez scores for Bucks.
12:06 AM2 days ago

4Q 07:17

Holiday scores for Bucks.
12:06 AM2 days ago

4Q 07:39

Simons scores for Blazers.
12:04 AM2 days ago

4Q 08:33

Hart adds for Blazers.
12:02 AM2 days ago

4Q 10:00

Grant scores for Blazers.
12:01 AM2 days ago

4Q 10:07

Pat adds up for Bucks.
12:00 AM2 days ago

4Q 10:42

Giannis adds for Bucks.
11:59 PM2 days ago

4Q 11:24

Lillard scores for Blazers.
11:57 PM2 days ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
11:55 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
11:53 PM2 days ago

3Q 17.1

Simons adds for Bucks.
11:50 PM2 days ago

3Q 50.1

Giannis scores for Bucks.
11:49 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:15

Ingles scores for Bucks.
11:43 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:42

Carter adds for Bucks.
11:41 PM2 days ago

3Q 04:57

Watford scores for Blazers.
11:37 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:09

Lillard scores for Blazers.
11:32 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:31

Lillard adds for Blazers.
11:27 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:41

Lopez scores for Bucks.
11:26 PM2 days ago

3Q 11:45

Eubanks scores for Blazers.
11:23 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
11:06 PM3 days ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
2Q 01:22
Holiday scores.

2Q 01:22

Holiday scores.
11:03 PM3 days ago

2Q 03:08

Eubanks scores for Blazers.
10:58 PM3 days ago

2Q 05:08

Hart shoots and scores a triple.
10:55 PM3 days ago

2Q 05:24

Middleton scores for Bucks.
10:47 PM3 days ago

2Q 08:39

Simons scores for Blazers.
10:46 PM3 days ago

2Q 09:32

Little scores for Blazers.
10:44 PM3 days ago

2Q 10:25

Giannis scores for Bucks.
10:44 PM3 days ago

2Q 11:08

Pat shoots and scores a triple.
10:43 PM3 days ago

2Q 11:35

Carter shoots and scores a triple.
10:41 PM3 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
10:40 PM3 days ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
10:39 PM3 days ago

1Q 30.1

Middleton scores for Bucks.
10:36 PM3 days ago

1Q 01:43

Simons adds for Blazers.
10:36 PM3 days ago

1Q 02:43

Holiday adds for Bucks.
10:32 PM3 days ago

1Q 03:06

Watford scores triple.
10:31 PM3 days ago

1Q 03:38

Lillard scores for Blazers.
10:29 PM3 days ago

1Q 04:16

Lopez scores for Bucks.
10:27 PM3 days ago

1Q 05:18

Holiday shoots and scores a triple.
10:24 PM3 days ago

1Q 06:59

Eubanks scores for Blazers.
10:22 PM3 days ago

1Q 07:45

Grant scores three-pointer for Blazers.
10:21 PM3 days ago

1Q 08:16

Hart scores for Blazers.
10:17 PM3 days ago

1Q 08:40

Lopez scores for Bucks.
10:16 PM3 days ago

1Q 09:24

Lopez shoots and scores a triple.
10:15 PM3 days ago

1Q 10:05

Simons scores three-pointer for Blazers.
10:14 PM3 days ago

1Q 10:25

Holiday scores for Bucks.
10:13 PM3 days ago

1Q 11:16

Giannis adds for Bucks.
10:13 PM3 days ago

1Q 11:38

Lopez scores for Bucks.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
10:01 PM3 days ago

Bucks starting five

This is how the visiting team comes out:
9:50 PM3 days ago

Blazers with more casualties

Portland Trail Blazers comes into tonight's game with four confirmed absentees and two players as probables, without a doubt their absences will affect the team's performance, but those who are available will leave everything on the court.
9:45 PM3 days ago

Bucks is already on site

Thus came the visiting team:
9:40 PM3 days ago

Giannis in doubt

Giannis Giannis Antetokounpo appears as probable in the preliminary injury list, this one due to a sore right knee, in case he can be on the court will be great news for the team that is looking to expand its streak.
9:35 PM3 days ago

Blazers are already at home

This was the arrival of the local team:
9:30 PM3 days ago

Simons' three-pointers

Simons has become the sixth player to make more than five games scoring more than nine three-pointers against the Wizards, with Curry leading the way with 38.
9:25 PM3 days ago

40 the magic number

Lillard comes from a 40-point exhibition against Bulls, with that duel the Blazers player surpassed Shaquille O'Neal and equaled Westbrook with more games surpassing 40 points.
9:20 PM3 days ago

Lillard averages well against Bucks

Demian Lillard has 17 games played against Mavericks and in 10 occasions he has had games of more than 20 points, so tonight could be one of many points in his favor.
9:15 PM3 days ago

Thank you for following the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game, tonight we are expecting a great duel with two teams that are going through different moments in the season. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
9:10 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers live, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
9:05 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers online and live

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:00 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Blazers player

Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is key to the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 30.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists, Blazers have been dropping in the standings and hope to find their best version to return to compete in the Playoffs, with Lillard, Blazers can have a better season.
8:55 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Bucks player

Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, no doubt a great contender for MVP and will be present at the All-Star Game.
8:50 PM3 days ago

Blazers All-Star Team

Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
8:45 PM3 days ago

Bucks All-Star Team

Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
8:40 PM3 days ago

Face to face

Last season Bucks and Blazers had a two-game series, the first matchup went to Milwaukee and for the second duel Portland evened the series, this season they already faced each other leaving Bucks victorious, now Blazers will seek to even the series at home.
8:35 PM3 days ago

Blazers shore up another flop

Blazers had to do little more to have a better season than the previous one, the pace of the team was good placing them in the upper part at the beginning of the season, reaching the middle of the season the team began to have very different results and suddenly they were already in the bottom of the conference, now they have gone from thinking about direct Playoffs to at least the Play-In, The lower part of the Western Conference is getting closer every week because the teams are looking for the classification after not having the best of starts, Blazers arrive to the duel against Bucks with 5-5 in their last ten games, their last fire was against Bulls in a close 129-121, the calendar has made them more challenging because they are facing duels against teams that have great players that will be in the Play-In.
8:30 PM3 days ago

Bucks close to first place in the East

Milwaukee Bucks continues to be competitive, this is not new for the franchise, as a recent NBA title backs them up and season after season Bucks looks a more solid team on the court, the great historical multichampion teams have distinguished themselves by having a star player who practically leads the team to the big duels and this team's Giannis Antetokounpo, who has already been MVP of the season on two consecutive occasions, His teammates have been important to keep the team at the top of the East, currently Bucks is in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 36-17, with seven consecutive wins, Bucks is one duel away from stealing the lead from Celtics, part of the team's success has been its strength when playing at home, their last duel was against Heat in an entertaining 123-115, now they face an opponent that will arrive with a loss.
Bucks vs Heat/Image: Bucks
Bucks vs Heat/Image: Bucks
8:25 PM3 days ago

Uneven duel between conferences

The NBA is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and it is thanks to the great work of recruiting around the world, every player in the current NBA has a higher level than average, so the teams as weak as they seem can give the surprises, the duel between Bucks and Blazers seems defined before the start, but it is in these games where the big surprises come and, therefore, we expect a great game at the Moda Center.
8:20 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Moda Center at 10:00 pm ET.
