Points and Highlights Memphis Grizzlies 104-89 Chicago Bulls on NBA
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

10:23 PM2 days ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Memphis Grizzlies 104-89 Chicago Bulls today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
10:21 PM2 days ago

END GAME!

O Memphis Grizzlies vence o Chicago Bulls na FedEx Forum Arena, em Memphis, Tennessee, por 104-89.
10:19 PM2 days ago

100 POINTS!

Memphis Grizzlies shoot to win the game. The Tennessee team reaches 100 points in the game: 102-87.
10:09 PM2 days ago

4Q - 05:00

Memphis looks like it's going to shoot. Team opens 8 point lead: 90-82.
10:03 PM2 days ago

4Q - 07:37

Jones makes it 80-79. Jackson Jr hits a three ball to make it 82-80. Then, Vucevic tied it: 82-82.
10:01 PM2 days ago

4Q

Game gains in emotion and has one turnaround after another. Bulls turned it over to 79-77.
9:51 PM2 days ago

END OF 3Q:

Bulls go to the last period with a three-point advantage: 75-72. Team turns and will put fire in the last quarter.
9:40 PM2 days ago

GAME TURN!

The Bulls go ahead on the scoreboard and open a lead: 65-61. It is the first time that the team from Chicago takes the lead on the scoreboard.
9:35 PM2 days ago

3Q - 05:55

Only one point separates the teams: 61-60 for the Grizzlies.
9:26 PM2 days ago

3Q - 10:50

The Chicago Bulls have arrived! Team scored 6 early in the third quarter and the lead drops to just four points.
9:15 PM2 days ago

Best players:

Ja Morant is the top scorer for the Memphis Grizzlies so far with 14 baskets. Ayo Dosunmu has scored 12 for the Bulls.
9:10 PM2 days ago

HALF TIME!

The Bulls rallied in the second quarter, but at the end of the period left a few precious points. Memphis kept the lead at 10 points: 49-39.
8:55 PM2 days ago

2Q - 05:47

The second quarter is much more balanced than the first, but the Grizzlies continue to hold the lead: 41-30.
8:38 PM2 days ago

END OF 1Q:

Memphis ends the first quarter winning 26-14.
8:30 PM2 days ago

1Q - 04:04

Game develops and the Grizzlies' lead increases by 11 points. It looks like it will be a quiet victory for the team from Tennessee. 22-11.
8:17 PM2 days ago

1Q - 08:00

Memphis Grizzlies start better in the game and open a six-point lead with Tillman, Bane and Jackson Jr. Score score 12-6.
8:10 PM2 days ago

START GAME!

The ball goes up for Memphis Grizzlies-Chicago Bulls at FedEx Forum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee
8:01 PM2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5:

Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson, Jr Xavier e Tillman Sr
7:55 PM2 days ago

BULLS (Confirmed)

PG Ayo Dosunmu

SG Zach LaVine

SF Alex Caruso

PF P. Williams

C N. Vucevic

7:52 PM2 days ago

Desmond Bane:

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane listed the keys to overcoming the membership’s offensive struggles: “Valuing every possession. Understanding the magnitude of every possession for a full 48 minutes, but especially down the stretch. We’ve got to be able to rebound the basketball and not allow teams to get second chances.”

Memphis leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per recreation at 13.2 however ranks simply twenty third with 11.1 allowed per contest. Toronto transformed 11 offensive boards into 21 second-chance factors on Sunday, 14 greater than the Grizzlies had.

7:43 PM2 days ago

Andre Drummond:

Andre Drummond was instrumental within the decisive closing 12 minutes, scoring 12 of his season-high 21 factors for the evening on 6-of-6 capturing from the ground. He completed the sport 9-of-9.

Drummond additionally grabbed 5 of his season-best 15 rebounds within the fourth quarter.

“I’m just grateful to play this game,” Drummond informed NBC Sports Chicago in a postgame interview. “Whenever my number’s called, I try to be prepared each and every night.”

7:38 PM2 days ago

LAST GAME:

The #Grizzlies scored just 103 points on Sunday in their loss to the #Raptors . The Grizzlies are 14-0-1 ATS since 5-6-21 as a favorite with rest when they scored no more than 103 points in their last game.
7:25 PM2 days ago

Bulls Highlights:

In summary, the Bulls have some good averages in the rebounding rankings for 11.2 rebounds with Nikola, 6.8 from Andre and 4.8 from DeMar. However, in assists, DeMar leads with 5.0. LaVine comes next with 4.2, and Nikola with 3.4.
7:20 PM2 days ago

Memphis Highlights:

Certainly, the Grizzlies can give work for playing at home and expect an inspired Morant on Tuesday night (7). Bane and Jaren close out the most solid highlights of this squad today. As a favorite, Memphis should upset the Bulls at FedExForum.
7:15 PM2 days ago

Bulls:

For their part, the Bulls, coached by Billy Donovan, are 26 wins and 27 losses, in ninth place in the East. The team from Chicago has been on a good run recently, with seven wins in the last ten games, including a current run of three favorable results obtained against the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.
7:10 PM2 days ago

Grizzlies:

Coach Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies have 32 wins and 21 losses so far, occupying second place in the West behind only the Denver Nuggets. But the team's recent form is not good, with eight losses in the last ten games and a current string of three negative results against the Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
7:05 PM2 days ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls in the NBA.
7:00 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls on TV and in real time?

Memphis Grizzlies-Chicago Bulls
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: 07 February 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

6:55 PM2 days ago

When is the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Memphis Grizzlies x Chicago Bulls will begin at 9 pm (ET), being played at FedEx Forum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
6:50 PM2 days ago

HOW THE NBA STANDINGS WORK

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA champion title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff.

6:45 PM2 days ago

Record:

In total, the teams have faced each other 53 times in the NBA. Most of the victories have gone to the Chicago Bulls. The Chicago Bulls won 29 meetings and lost 24 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The most recent matchup ended in a 116-110 victory for the Grizzlies on February 26, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that the last four games ended in favor of the Tennessee team.
Teams' backgrounds

 

6:40 PM2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies:

Second in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming from three losses in the NBA regular season, to the Raptors, Cavaliers and Trail Blazers. Still, the Grizzlies, in 53 games, have won 32 times and lost another 21.
6:35 PM2 days ago

Bulls:

9th in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls are coming off two wins in the NBA regular season, to the Trail Blazers and Hornets. The Bulls, in 52 games, have won 25 times and lost another 27.
6:30 PM2 days ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.
*** Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version) ***

6:25 PM2 days ago

DIVISIONS

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today should also take divisions into consideration. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

6:20 PM2 days ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the Memphis Grizzlies against the Chicago Bulls at 9 pm (ET) at FedEx Forum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee.

6:15 PM2 days ago

Welcome and welcome to the Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Chicago Bulls are having a regular campaign in the East, being the current ninth place, adding only 25 wins and 27 losses. The team is only behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Nets, Cavaliers, Heat, Knicks and Hawks in the conference. On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies live an excellent phase and are the vice leader in the Western Conference, will go to the playofss. The team has a very good season with 32 wins and 21 losses, second only to the Denver Nuggets. The match is scheduled to take place at 9 pm ET, at FedEx Forum Arena, in Memphis, Tennessee. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
