Points and Highlights Dallas Mavericks 142-116 San Antonio Spurs on NBA
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

11:17 PM4 hours ago

Thank You, Fans!!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs today. We're done here. You follow everything from sports and the world here on VAVEL. Thanks for your company
11:10 PM4 hours ago

END OF GAME!

Dallas Mavericks sweep San Antonio Spurs and win 142-116 in NBA!
11:07 PM4 hours ago

4Q - 0:41

Dallas shoots +6 in basket in that last half and gets even closer to victory!
11:03 PM4 hours ago

AND HAD DISTANCE!

Mavericks hit many of cue Antonio with points down.
10:50 PM4 hours ago

Q4 - 9:55

START! and Dallas is already back in the fourth by shooting inside the basket and scoring + 4 points.
10:44 PM4 hours ago

END OF THE THIRD PERIOD!

Dallas Mavericks 103-90 San Antonio Spurs.
10:39 PM4 hours ago

3Q - 2:41

The two teams exchange points and continue with the score almost reaching 100.
10:27 PM4 hours ago

3Q - 5:13

Teams trade points, but Dallas remains ahead with a 14-point lead.
10:15 PM5 hours ago

3Q - 9:57

INTERVALAnd we're back in the game! Dallas is still in the lead.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

INTERVAL

Dallas Mavericks 74 - 63 San Antonio
9:50 PM5 hours ago

2Q - 2:50

San Antonio continued with another seven-point run, closer to Dallas' score.
9:42 PM5 hours ago

2Q - 5:12

Teams trade points, but Dallas remains ahead with 8 points more in the lead.
9:41 PM5 hours ago

2Q - 6:20

San Antonio, with sixteen points, is closer to matching their opponent's score, 53-44.
9:28 PM5 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Dallas Mavericks 34-26 San Antonio Spurs.
9:26 PM5 hours ago

1Q - 0:55

First period with Dallas shooting ahead, 31-26.
9:20 PM6 hours ago

1Q - 1:30

Dallas with six straight points takes the lead.
9:17 PM6 hours ago

1Q - 3:53

And the team that is ahead is Dallas with the highest score since the start, 25-21.
9:05 PM6 hours ago

The Game Begins

The best of the NBA on VAVEL live for you!
8:36 PM6 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

Doncic, Irving, Bullock, Green, Powell.
8:34 PM6 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

Devonte Graham, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Braham.
7:48 PM7 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

In the most recent duel against the Charlotte Hornets, in Charlotte, San Antonio was defeated by 120 to 110, hitting only 38.3% of its shots and 34.2% of its three-point attempts. The players who stood out the most for the Spurs were freshman Malaki Branham, with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, Keldon Johnson, with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Zach Collins, who had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, as well as five assists. The San Antonio Spurs arrive with freshman Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones as doubts for Thursday's game, while Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Romeo Langford and Khem Birch are confirmed absences.
7:39 PM7 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

In their most recent matchup against the Nuggets in Denver, the Dallas franchise was outscored 118 to 109, hitting 46.4 percent of its shots from the field and shooting 35.9 percent from three-point range. Individually, the best players for the Mavericks were Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic, with 37 points, four rebounds, nine assists and four steals, and Christian Wood, with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Dallas Mavericks are still missing Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans.
4:00 PM11 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs game on TV and in real time?

Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs

NBA Western Conference round

Date: February 23, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center Arena in Dallas, Texas
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

3:55 PM11 hours ago

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs will begin at 9:30 pm (ET), being played at the American Airlines Center Arena in Dallas, Texas, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
3:50 PM11 hours ago

Record:

In total, the teams have faced each other on 228 occasions in the NBA. San Antonio has won 134 meetings, and lost 94 to the Dallas Mavericks. The most recent matchup ended in a 126-125 victory for the Dallas Mavericks on December 31, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that all of the last five duels have ended in favor of the Dallas Mavericks.
3:45 PM11 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

3:40 PM11 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

Fourteenth in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs also come from 14 straight losses in the NBA regular season. The San Antonio Spurs, in 59 games, have won 14 times and lost another 45.
3:35 PM11 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are in sixth place in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with a negative streak: they have lost their last three meetings against the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. Dallas has 31 wins and 29 losses from 60 matches played.
Foto: Dallas Mavericks

 

3:30 PM11 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:25 PM11 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

3:20 PM12 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs is valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The match is set for Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 pm ET, at the American Airlines Center Arena, in Dallas, Texas.

3:15 PM12 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA Western Conference. On one side, the Dallas Mavericks have a good campaign in the Western conference, being the current sixth place, with a total of 31 wins and 29 losses. The team is behind the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns in the conference and should go to the playoffs. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs live a worse phase and are 14th in the Western Conference and should not go to the playoffs. The team has an irregular season with 14 wins and 45 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 09:30 pm ET, at the American Airlines Center Arena, in Dallas, Texas. Follow everything about the match between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
