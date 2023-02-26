Nets vs Hawks LIVE Updates (101-102)

ADVERTISEMENT
4Q | 6:12
Those from Atlanta move away a bit and put 4 points between both teams. The clock begins to be a factor for the game.
With the Hammer!
Spencer Dinwiddie with the breakaway and the one-handed dunk:
Spencer got UP 😤 pic.twitter.com/GffRK5UJCD— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2023
4Q | 9:13
Even start at the end of the game, the difference is still 1 point and we will have a very interesting ending.
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
Ends the third quarter with a 1 lead for the Hawks.
3Q | 2:42
A very fought game on the court, the difference is only one possession and both try to go into the last quarter with the advantage.
Not here!
Nic Claxton with the block to avoid the fall of his rim and keep the Nets in front:
MAJ🚫R SPIKE pic.twitter.com/8HgsPfycQW— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2023
3Q | 7:02
Dorian Finney-Smith making the basket to turn the game around and put the Nets in front.
3Q | 9:34
Best restart of the Nets that begin to cut the difference and get to only one possession.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a 7 lead for the Hawks.
2Q | 2:30
The Nets reduce the difference to 9 and press to try to tie before the break.
From the corner!
John Collins from the corner for the Hawks' three-pointer:
AJ ➡️ Trae ➡️ JC corner pocket pic.twitter.com/LUjk7P652i— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 26, 2023
2Q | 5:23
Very little from the Nets, those from Atlanta dominate on the court and want to leave with the greatest possible advantage at halftime.
2Q | 10:45
5-0 run for those from Atlanta and force the time requested by the Nets. Difference of 13 for the locals.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 8 for the Hawks.
And 1!
Trae Young attacking the basket and getting the foul for the old-fashioned three-pointer:
Trae plus the foul ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Yep739ITW6— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 26, 2023
1Q | 2:24
Lead of 5 for Atlanta, the perimeter game is working and they force the Nets timeout.
1Q | 5:55
The Hawks are starting to play better and show more of a team than the Nets.
1Q | 9:08
Start fought on the court with both teams trying to take the lead.
1Q | 12:00
Tip off the game at State Farm Arena.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Nets lineup!
These are the 5 that the Nets start for today's game:
First 5 on the floor ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZEXQCjwFv5— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Hawks: None
Nets: Ben Simmons
Referees
Tyler Ford (#39), Kevin Cutler (#34) and Dannica Mosher (#89) are the designated referees for the game between the Nets and the Hawks, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
Full team
The Hawks report that they will have a full roster for this game, once John Collins has recovered from his injury.
Here are the Nets!
Those from Brooklyn are already in the vicinity of the State Farm Arena for today's game:
Sunday matinee 🏀 pic.twitter.com/1xTtgqOE26— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Nets and Hawks saw each other was during this regular season when Brooklyn won at home by a score of 114-102. Kevin Durant was the player of the game with 29 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Nets vs. Hawks game at State Farm Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Nets vs Hawks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Nets vs Hawks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 15 hours on NBATV
Spain: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Spencer Dinwiddie, a must see player!
The Brooklyn point guard returns to the Nets as one of the top figures of this team and will continue to show the high level he had in Dallas. Dinwiddie comes in averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The point guard arrives with a good level after the great season with the Mavericks, he will seek to take advantage of this opportunity as a leader and one of the team's veterans to show the best version of him. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Cameron Johnson, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team continues this season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round the previous year. The team has been involved in many problems since the start of the season, which led to the departure of several figures such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets board has stepped forward and is looking for a new project and with the arrival of players like Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith and Cameron Johnson, they will try to fight for a place in the playoffs. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Nets will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn a chance as star players in the NBA. At the moment, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34 wins and 25 losses.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks get here?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks ended a 43-win, 39-loss streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The State Farm Arena located in the city of Phoenix will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the State Farm Arena, at 3:00 p.m.