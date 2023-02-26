Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Suns vs Bucks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on NBATV
Spain: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project and for that, the board managed to incorporate Kevin Durant to be one of the teams higher level on the court. Now the Suns are the favorites for the Western Conference title and have drawn all the attention of the NBA.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Greece team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and they only wait for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 17,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
