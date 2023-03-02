Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Milwaukee Bucks

4:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic live, as well as the latest information from Fiserv Forum Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
3:55 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic match live on TV and online?

The match Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
3:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic?

This is the kickoff time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic game on March 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (February 14)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
3:45 PM3 hours ago

Key player at Orlando Magic

One of the players to watch out for in Orlando Magic is Paolo Banchero, the 20-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
3:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player at Milwaukee Bucks

One of the most outstanding players in Milwaukee Bucks is Jrue Holiday, the 32-year-old American-born player is the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 33 points.
3:35 PM3 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 5, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Milwaukee Bucks managed to win by a score of 109 points against 102 of Orlando Magic.
The player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Orlando Magic in that game was Franz Wagner with 25.
3:30 PM3 hours ago

History Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Milwaukee Bucks, as of the last five games they have won five, while Orlando Magic has won none, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Milwaukee Bucks who has scored 595 points compared to 524 for Orlando Magic.
3:25 PM3 hours ago

Actuality - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic has had a very bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 62 games, they managed to win 26 and lose 36.
  • Last five games

Chicago Bulls 91 - 100 Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors 123 - 113 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 108 - 106 Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic 108 - 121 Indiana Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans 93 - 101 Orlando Magic

3:20 PM3 hours ago

Actuality - Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks has had a very good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 60 games, they won 43 and lost 17.
  • Last five games

Los Angeles Clippers 106 - 119 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 131 - 125 Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls 100 - 112 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 128 - 99 Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks 104 - 101 Phoenix Suns

3:15 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum Stadium

The match between Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic will take place at Fiserv Forum Stadium in the city of Milwaukee (United States), said stadium is where the Milwaukee Bucks Team plays its home games, it was built in 2018 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Image: onmilwaukee.com
Image: onmilwaukee.com
3:10 PM3 hours ago

