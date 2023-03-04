Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Magic vs. Hornets live of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Spectrum Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Magic vs Hornets online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
LaMelo Ball, a must see player!
The point guard from Charlotte is back on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister. He is currently averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Hornets star is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to try to establish himself as the team's hope. LaMelo started the regular season with muscular problems, prolonging his debut until 3 games ago. Without a doubt, the connection of the base with Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier is the most important to improve the moment of Charlotte and its immediate future.
How does the Hornets get here?
The Charlotte team started this season after getting into the NBA Play-In and being eliminated by Atlanta and not getting their ticket to the Playoffs. With a team full of young promises and led by LaMelo Ball, the Hornets ended a 43-win-39-loss streak to rank tenth in the East and leave the Knicks and Wizards out of the Play-In. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward at the most important moments, the Hornets star injured his ankle and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance from Terry Rozier, Mason Plumle and Kelly Oubre, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr arrived, in addition they only suffered one loss, being that of Montrezl Harrell, a sensitive loss that the team has not been able to replace. Charlotte's objective is to take advantage of the few movements in the squad to get back into the Play-In and fight for a place in the NBA Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Spectrum Center located in the city of Charlotte will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Spectrum Center, at 7:00 p.m.