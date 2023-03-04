Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena in the city of Denver. Don't miss a single detail of the live game update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Nuggets vs Grizzlies game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game on March 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
The two teams have met five times between Nov. 3, 2021 and Feb. 25 of this year. The balance of wins leans toward the Grizzlies, as they have won on three occasions, while the Nuggets have won just twice.
Key player - Grizzlies
Memphis have had an exceptional season. Undoubtedly, they have been one of the surprises this year and this is clearly not pure luck. The union of the team and the great work they have harvested, has taken them to the top. Like any good team, there is a great leader and that is Ja Morant, the indispensable point guard who at 23 years of age has managed to do wonders and this has allowed him to average 27.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.
Key player - Nuggets
Denver has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. He is Nikola Jokic, a 2.13 cm tall Serbian who plays as a center. He averages 24.4 points per game, 11.6 rebounds and 10 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis is having an excellent moment. At this point in the season, they have played 61 games and are on an incredible streak, as they have 38 wins and only 23 losses, accumulate a PCT of .623 and are second in the Western Conference and fifth in the league.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have a great performance this season. They have 63 games played and have 44 wins and 19 losses. They are in the number one spot in the Western Conference and in the overall standings they are third behind the Boston Celtics. They have a PCT of 0.698.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Ball Arena in the city of Denver, Colorado. It is the official home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth. It was inaugurated in 1997 and was built as part of a plan to improve the sports environment in the city along with two other pavilions: Coors Field where the Colorado Rockies of the MBL play and Invesco Field of the Denver Broncos of the NFL. It was built near a train station called Pepsi Center and that was the name with which this venue was baptized, until 2020, when it was renamed Ball Arena. This arena has hosted major sporting and cultural events such as concerts by AC/DC, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Blink-182, Green Day, the NHL All-Star in 2001 and the NBA All-Star in 2005. It has a capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball and 18,007 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.