Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game on March 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 9) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 9) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 9) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (March 9) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 9) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between May 2021 and December 2022, the two teams have met five times. The advantage goes to the Clippers, who have won on three occasions, while the Raptors have won on the remaining two occasions.
Key player - Raptors
The star of the Canadian team comes from another part of the world, exactly from Cameroon. His name is Pascal Siakam, he is 28 years old and 2.06 meters tall. He accumulates a great average of 24.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists.
Key player - Clippers
Paul George is one of the Clippers' favorite small forwards. The 2.03 cm tall 32-year-old averages 23.7 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors have had a pretty decent season. At this point, they have 32 wins and 34 losses, which ranks No. 9 in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of .485 and ranks No. 17 in the league.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers have had a good season so far with 67 games, 34 wins and 33 losses, which ranks seventh in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.507 and 14th in the league overall.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles, California. This multipurpose venue was known as the Staples Center, the famous stadium of the city's teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, and the stage where the Grammy Awards ceremony was held. It was known by that name until last December 25, when the cryptocurrency company, Crypto.com, acquired the rights for the next 20 years. It was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, has twice won the Arena of the Year award and is the epicenter of more than 250 events of any category, not only sports. It hosts concerts, basketball and field hockey games and is even a shopping mall. It was the rehearsal place of the great Michael Jackson and has been the stage for great artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events and several NBA All-Star Games. It has a capacity of 19,060 spectators for basketball and 18,180 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.