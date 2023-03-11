Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Cavs vs Heat live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Miami-Dade Arena.
Where and how to watch Cavs vs Heat online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be critical to meeting Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Miami-Dade Arena located in the city of Miami will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena, at 8:00 p.m.