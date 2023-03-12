Nets vs Nuggets LIVE Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
1Q | 12:00
Start the game at the Ball Arena.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Nuggets lineup!
These are the Nuggets' headlines for today's game:
Starting 🖐#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/nqj2l39WJj— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 12, 2023
Nets lineup!
These are the 5 that the Nets start for today's game:
Starting 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ks3zZCyLjS— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 12, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Nets: Ben Simmons
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar
Nets: Ben Simmons
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar
Referees
Ed Malloy (#14), Brian Forte (#45) and John Butler (#30) are the refereeing third designated for the game between the Nets and Nuggets, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Nets appeared!
The Brooklyn team arrived at the Ball Arena for today's game:
Mile High matinee pic.twitter.com/1iF6ztEzrb— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 12, 2023
Here are the Nuggets!
Those of Denver are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
Cheetah print kinda day pic.twitter.com/2X6AQhEEQy— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 12, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Nets and Nuggets saw each other's faces was in the 2020-2021 regular season when those from Denver were victorious with a score of 107-126, Nikola Jokic was the player of the game with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Nets vs. Nuggets game at Ball Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Nets vs. Nuggets live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ball Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nets vs. Nuggets online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets game in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets get here?
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Spencer Dinwiddie, a must see player!
The Brooklyn point guard returns to the Nets as one of the top figures of this team and will continue to show the high level he had in Dallas. Dinwiddie comes in averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The point guard arrives with a good level after the great season with the Mavericks, he will seek to take advantage of this opportunity as a leader and one of the team's veterans to show the best version of him. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Cameron Johnson, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team continues this season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round the previous year. The team has been involved in many problems since the start of the season, which led to the departure of several figures such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets board has stepped forward and is looking for a new project and with the arrival of players like Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith and Cameron Johnson, they will try to fight for a place in the playoffs. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Nets will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn a chance as star players in the NBA. At the moment, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34 wins and 25 losses.
Where's the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Ball Arena, sharp at 3:30 p.m.