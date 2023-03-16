Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Pistons player
Jaden Ivey, point guard. One of the youngest players on the Pistons roster, he has a big responsibility on his shoulders as he tries to help the team close the season in a positive way, the Pistons leading scorer of the season is not available and that is why now he will have to show his skills and give a worthy closing.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most decisive players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, he is currently the leader of the West and again is among the possible MVP, the player averages: 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 10.0 assists, in Nuggets he leads points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Pistons All-Star Team
Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
Last season Nuggets and Pistons faced each other in a three-game series, Denve's team was the winner after winning the series, for this season they will play a two-game series and the first duel was already played leaving Pistons as winner with a score of 110-108, now Nuggets will seek to reverse their 4 consecutive losses in Detroit.
Pistons can't find their way
Detroit Pistons has focused all season in looking to get out of last place in the Eastern Conference and as things stand, it is difficult to get out of there, one of the teams that left its mark in the NBA for its controversial style remains only the name, the current team is very different, the Detroit Pistons have a record of 16-54, with that record the Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the NBA, It is practically a fact that they will spend their fourth consecutive season out of the Playoffs, this bad moment that the Pistons are going through can be reversed in the coming years, since the current base has youth and talent, but they have to add players with a lot of consolidated talent to have a larger roster, Pistons will arrive to Thursday's game with a loss against Wizards, and may have a chance to beat the Nuggets, since they are going through a bad moment.
Denver Nuggets wants to continue leading the West
Denver Nuggets has already made it clear that it will seek the NBA championship this season, the team has had a great season and with that it is emerging as the main candidate to reach the finals, Nuggets leads the West with a record of 46-23, Nuggets has one of the best home records conceding only 6 losses, Denver currently have a 4-game lead with its closest pursuer, However they will arrive to Thursday's game with 4 consecutive losses, it is very likely that the coach is rotating his team more to avoid player exhaustion in the Playoffs, Nuggets last season suffered from injuries at the end of the regular season, the team's last loss was against Raptors with a score of 125-110, now their opponent does not seem to be such a complicated test and it will depend on them how they will face the test away from home.
Contrasting duel
In the NBA all teams have the same opportunities, however the plans of each other are very different, that is why the contrasts become very noticeable, in the duel this Thursday we will have Nuggets and Pistons as protagonists, teams from different conferences and a very different season, the leader of the West is measured against the last place in the East, therefore, it will be a very entertaining duel.
