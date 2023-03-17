Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Score (0-0)
Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:50 PM4 minutes ago

Q1 - 7:49

Cavs have good volume, while the Wizards sin on mistakes and fouls
6:48 PM6 minutes ago

Q1 - 11:03

Donovan Mitchell starts by converting 3 of 3 free throws after foul by Beal
6:31 PM23 minutes ago

LET'S GO

Ball high
6:25 PM29 minutes ago

Wizards lineup

Kuzma

Porzingis

Gafford

Beal

Morris

6:24 PM29 minutes ago

Cavaliers lineup

Okoro

Stevens

Mobley

Donovan Mitchell

Garland

 

6:06 PMan hour ago

Numbers

PTS
Wizards: 113
Cavaliers: 112.1

REB
Wizards: 43.8
Cavaliers: 41.4

AST
Wizards: 25.3
Cavaliers: 24.9

STL
Wizards: 6.9
Cavaliers: Cavaliers: 7.2

BLK
Wizards: 5.2
Cavaliers: 4.4

TO
Wizards: 13.6
Cavaliers: 12.6

FG%
Wizards: 48.6
Cavaliers: 48.7

3P%
Wizards: 35.8
Cavaliers: 36.4

FT%
Wizards: 79.0
Cavaliers: 77.8

5:38 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Osman!

"It's a tough loss for us (in the last game), obviously. Overall, I think we played a good game, but there were just little things. We allowed too many three-point shots in the fourth quarter and we also missed too many rebounds and second chance points. That was the story of the game."
5:33 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Porzingis!

"Acho que ele (Johnny Davis) está apenas começando. Acho que ele está se desenvolvendo e acho que vai explorar seu potencial muito em breve. Ele está chegando lá. Sinto que isso é apenas o começo para ele."
5:28 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Beal!

"It's up to us. We could kind of control our own destiny. I know it all starts with me, so I just make sure that I'm steady, that I'm ready to go and make sure the guys are ready to go as well, and I understand that every game is important, every possession is important."
5:23 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:18 PM2 hours ago

What time is Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers of 17th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 5:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

5:13 PM2 hours ago
Foto: Washington Wizards
Photo: Washington Wizards
5:08 PM2 hours ago

Wizards

The Washington Wizards put an end to their three-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons. The Wizards are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, having in 69 games 37 losses and 32 wins.
5:03 PM2 hours ago
4:58 PM2 hours ago

Cavaliers

Fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavaliers, in 72 games, have won 44 and lost 28.
4:53 PM2 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

4:48 PM2 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

4:43 PM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:38 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers live this Friday (17), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
4:33 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA