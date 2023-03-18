Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Live Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The Timberwolves' starting five!
Edwards, Conley, Gobert, McDaniels, Anderson.
The Bulls' starting five!
AC is back in the starting lineup tonight vs. Minnesota.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/QWFBhwa1gy— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 17, 2023
United Center
The match will take place at the United Center, a gymnasium that are located in Illinois, Chicago. The venue serves as home to the Bulls as well as the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. The arena has a capacity of 20,917 fans for basketball games.
Injury Report: Timberwolves
The Wolves will be without the injured Karl-Anthony Towns, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell, as well as having Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Bulls
The Bulls go into the game without Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball, both injured, as well as having Alex Caruso listed as day-to-day.
Western Conference
The Timberwolves are in seventh place in the Western Conference with 35 wins and 35 losses, tied with the Mavericks, as well as being above the Thunder, 34-35, the Lakers, 34-36, the Jazz, 33-36 and the Pelicans, 33-36. The Wolves stay below the Warriors, 36-34, the Clippers, 37-33, the Suns, 37-32 and the Grizzlies and Kings, both 41-27.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Bulls are in 11th position, with 31 wins and 37 losses, staying above the Pacers, 31-38, the Magic, 28-41, the Hornets, 22-49, and the Pistons, 16-54 on the season, besides being below the Wizards, 32-37, the Raptors, 33-36, the Hawks, 34-35 and the Heat, 38-33 on the season.
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves on the other side also comes with three losses and two wins. The sequence opened with victory over the Kings, by 138 to 134 on Sunday (5). After that, on Tuesday (7), the loss was by 117 to 94 to the 76ers. By 124 to 123 the new loss was to the Nets, on Friday (10). On Monday (13) the victory came over the Hawks, by 136 to 115 and, finally, on Wednesday (15), the defeat was by 104 to 102 to the Celtics.
Last Matches: Bulls
The Chicago Bulls come into this game with two wins and three losses in their last few games. The sequence opened with defeat, by 125 to 104 to the Suns. On Sunday (5) the loss was by 125 to 122 to the Pacers. Then on Wednesday (8), the victory came over the Nuggets, by 117 to 96. On Saturday (11), another victory, now over the Rockets, by 119 to 111. Finally, on Wednesday (15), the loss was by 117 to 114 to the Kings.
