New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets match for the NBA Season 2023
What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets of March 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets
The New Orleans team has taken the clear dominance of the series in the most recent five meetings with a balance of five wins.
Houston Rockets 108-119 New Orleans Pelicans, season 2023
Houston Rockets 106-119 New Orleans Pelicans, 2022 season
Houston Rockets 105-130 New Orleans Pelicans, 2022 season
Houston Rockets 97-110 New Orleans Pelicans, 2022 season
New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 Houston Rockets, season 2022
Key player Houston Rockets
Already in his third season with the Rockets where he has struggled with injuries, Kevin Porter Jr. has been one of the team's most outstanding players in recent games and will have to be the axis of the offense to get the win this Sunday.
Key player New Orleans Pelicans
He is one of the most talented players, with the highest average of minutes and points per game, so Brandon Ingram will be the element to follow for this matchup with the mission of constantly appearing with the ball in the end zone.
Last lineup Houston Rockets
28 Alperen Sengun, center; 3 Kevin Porter Jr, point guard; 4 Jalen Green, shooting guard; 1 Jabari Smith Jr, power forward; 6 Kenyon Martin Jr, small forward.
Last lineup New Orleans Pelicans
14 Brandon Ingram, small forward; 25 Trey Murphy III, small forward; 17 Jonas Valaciunas, center; 3 C.J McCollum, point guard; 22 Larry Nance Jr.
Houston Rockets: getting back on track
With the season already lost and without the possibility of qualifying, the Houston Rockets will try to close in the best way a campaign to forget and of much learning, with the mission of reinforcing themselves in a better way to face the next Draft.
New Orleans Pelicans: thinking about Play-in zone
Heading into the final stretch of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans will have to rebuild the road to aspire to get into the play-in zone where the fight is very close, which is why they can no longer afford to let a game go, especially against teams at the bottom of the standings.
The Kick-off
The New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets match will be played at the Toyota Center, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.