Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Follow here Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs of March 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Last lineup of Atlanta Hawks
The last quintet of Atlanta Hawks:
John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Dejante Murray and brings Young.
Last lineup of San Antonio Spurs
The last quintet of San Antonio Spurs:
Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Zach Collins.
Players to follow Atlanta Hawks
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and must guide their team to victory. First the base brings Young (#11), it is considered the best player of the team and this season would be his fourth year in the League. In the regular season 2022-2023 averaged 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game respectively, will be very important for the offensive and has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is the Clint Capela Center (#15) that this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The team needs it to achieve rebounds and control the defense. Finally, the base Louton Murray (#5) will be key to making assists, arrives as a new player at the Hawks and this season has averaged 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Atlanta Hawks in the tournament
The Atlanta Hawks began the tournament very well by winning most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes at the Eastern Conference. They had a good start of the regular season 2022-2023, with 35 games won and 35 lost are in the eighth place of the Eastern Conference. The last tournament lost in the first round of the playoffs, made several changes in the team and expect this season to be the first place in the east. His last game was on March 17 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Atlanta Hawks won 127 to 119 at State Arena State and thus won another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the confrontation, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team of the East Conference and for the experience that their players have.
Players to follow from San Antonio Spurs
The next three players are the most important of the team and they will guide their team to victory. First Keldon Johnson base (#3), is one of the best players in the league by averaging in this season 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offensive and defensive to win the game. Another player is the Zach Collins Center (#23), the last tournament helped the team to have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. It is one of the best centers in the league and we should be aware of it. Finally, the Tre Jones base (#33) that this season extended his contract and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio team began the new tournament badly, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the West Conference. They had a bad start of the season 2022-2023, with 18 games won and 52 lost are in the fifteenth place of the West Conference. The last tournament stayed outside the playoffs, made several changes in the team and hope that this season can compete to enter the play-in tournament or even classify directly to the playoffs. His last game was on March 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 126 to 120 at the AT&T Center and thus got another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and keep the victory for the incredible team they have and the good moment they pass. They have an advantage in Sunday's game when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The AT&T Center will be the headquarters of this match of the regular season, it is located in the city of San Antonio, Texas. Since October 18, 2002, it is the house of the San Antonio Spurs, has a capacity of 18,797 spectators and cost its construction 186 million dollars.