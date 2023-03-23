Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game on March 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between April 2022 and January of this year, the two teams have met five times. The advantage goes to the Jazz, who have won on three occasions, while the Blazers have won the remaining two.
Key player - Blazers
The results have not been as expected by the team. The defeats are more than the victories and that has them down in the table, however, that has not been an impediment for their players to falter and Damian Lillard can give evidence of that, who accumulates an average of 32.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
Key player - Utah
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old 2.13-inch native of the European country, is averaging 25.4 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers
The visiting team is not enjoying a good moment. So far, they have played 71 games with 31 wins and 40 losses, which places them 13th in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.437 and 25th in the league.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz remain on a very even keel at the moment. The team currently ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 71 games played of which 35 they have won and the other 36 have ended in defeat. They maintain a PCT of 0.493 and in the league overall, they rank 17th.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Vivint Arena located in the city of Salt Lake City in the state of Utah. It was inaugurated in 1991 and is owned by Larry Miller and is the official home of the Utah Jazz of the NBA. It has hosted the Western Athletic Conference in '93, '94 and '95, the 1993 All-Star Game, the 1995 Ice Skating Championships and several events of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. It has changed its name three times. First, it was called Delta Center, referring to the Delta Air Lines airline that connects in the city. Then, it was renamed EnergySolutions due to the sponsorship of the nuclear waste company and finally, since 2015, the security company Vivint, carries the name of the sports venue. It has a capacity of 19,911 spectators for basketball and 14,000 for field hockey.
