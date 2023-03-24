Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Watch out for this player in the New Orleans Pelicans.
CJ Mccollum stands out as his team's most important player thanks to his 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game average. The guard contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his team's last game.
Watch out for this player in Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier has averaged 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season 2022-23. The guard was the second best of the game with 23 points, one rebound and nine assists contributing to his team's victory against the Pacers.
How are the New Orleans Pelicans coming along?
They are coming off two consecutive wins and have five wins in their last ten games. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 35 wins and 37 losses. They are in third place in the Southeast Division.
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a 115-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in their last game. However, this was the only victory they have achieved in the last five games they have played. They are second to last in the Eastern Conference standings with 23 wins and 50 losses, while they are last in the Southeast Division.
Background
This will be the first time these two teams meet this year. In 2022 they already met twice with a balance of two wins for the Charlotte Hornets and one for the New Orleans Pelicans;
Venue: The game will be played at the Smoothie King Center, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity of 17,791 spectators.
