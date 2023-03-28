Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Suns vs. Jazz live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Vivint Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
¿Dónde y cómo ver Suns vs Jazz online y en vivo de Temporada Regular NBA 2022-2023?
Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz en varios países:
Argentina: 23 horas en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 horas en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 23 horas en NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 horas en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 horas en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 horas en NBA League Pass
EE. UU. (ET): 21 horas en NBATV
España: 02 horas en NBA League Pass
México: 19 horas en NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 horas en NBA League Pass
Perú: 20 horas en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 horas en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 horas en NBA League Pass
Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project and for that, the board managed to incorporate Kevin Durant to be one of the teams higher level on the court. Now the Suns are the favorites for the Western Conference title and have drawn all the attention of the NBA.
Lauri Markkanen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team offensively as its best scorer and rebounder averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and with a good chance of being considered for the All-Star Game. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection to Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, like his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz get here?
The Utah team arrives at a great moment by ranking first in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 4 losses. The Jazz put an end to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's tenures on the team, causing the press to keep mentioning that the Jazz would be a basement team. However, Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but great potential. During free agency, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynik arrived, all stemming from the departures of Gobert and Michell. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to further their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very exciting, but its present is turning out to be even more surprising. The goal of the team is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Where's the game?
The Vivint Arena located in the city of Utah will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1991.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Vivint Arena, at 9:00 p.m.