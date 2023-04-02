Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls of April 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Last Memphis Grizzlies lineup
The Memphis Grizzlies Ultimate Five:
Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, and Ja Morant.
Last Chicago Bulls lineup
The last five of Chicago Bulls:
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine.
Memphis Grizzlies Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Ja Morant (#12), he is considered the best player on the team and this season is his third year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Dillon Brooks (#24) who has managed to average 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must keep an eye on him. Finally, center Jaren Jackson Jr. (#13) will be key for defense and for rebounding, averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists this season.
Memphis Grizzlies in the tournament
The Memphis Grizzlies had a good start to the 2022-2023 season, with 48 wins and 28 losses, establishing themselves in second place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. Their last game was on March 29 against the LA Clippers, where the Memphis Grizzlies won 141-132 at FedExForum to earn another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Chicago Bulls in the tournament
The Chicago Bulls have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 36 wins and 40 losses, they are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and this year they are looking to enter the postseason again. Their last game was on March 29 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Chicago Bulls lost 121-110 at the United Center and thus got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The United Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in Chicago, Illinois. Since August 18, 1994, it has been the home of the Chicago Bulls and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators.