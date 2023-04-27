Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, no doubt a great contender for the title and was captain of Team Giannis in the All-Star Game.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The experienced 33-year-old player is still looking for an NBA championship, Heat has been close to the title and this season is retaking the level in Playoffs, Butler is very relevant in the scheme and currently averages: 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists, in the last Playoffs duel, he scored 56 points that were enough to break the franchise record in Playoffs.
56 points. Career-high. pic.twitter.com/UtmXw1fu2X— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2023
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
Four regular season games were the ones played by Bucks and Heat, at the end of the series both had 2 wins, for the Playoffs, with what was seen in the regular season was not expected anything other than a series of many games, so far it is being so, but with Heat leading that series with a 1-3, Heat can now handle the series in their favor and everything will depend on this game to know what will be their strategy.
Miami Heat to close the series
Miami Heat is very close to give the first big surprise of the Playoffs, a team that had many problems at the beginning of the season, lost the first game of Play-In to qualify directly and it was until the second game when they managed to get their classification, no doubt in the previous game they arrived as a victim to face Bucks. But in an instance that they do not know, Miami took the first game and not only that, they broke their record of points scored in Playoffs, all this without a key player such as Tyler Herro, who suffered a fracture in the duel against Bulls, in the second game Bucks got the victory, The third game to return to victory for the Miami team, the regular season was a sign that both teams were very even in a head to head, the fourth game, was expected to be more complicated, but in a great night from Butler, Heat put the series 3-1 and now it is in their hands to finish it.
Bucks can say goodbye
Milwaukee Bucks is in red numbers after losing their third game of the series against Heat, the team that finished as the leader of the East has been very different from the one that was practically fighting for the lead all season, as on other occasions, injuries are playing a dirty trick, there are already 4 games of the series and Bucks has just 1 win, although Giannis had not been physically well since the first game, the rest of the team could without problems add more victories, now in this fourth game, with Giannis present on the court, the team was overcome in the last minutes and could no longer react, now with the series against them they must win if or not, otherwise they say goodbye to the Playoffs, with the series returning to Milwaukee, Bucks will have to make their house weigh and seek to win, as they have no other option.
The series can be defined as
The series between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, caused much expectation, as it was the leader of the East against the last qualified to the Playoffs, from the first game both teams delivered positive things now in the fifth game, the first big surprise of the season may come, Heat is one win away from leaving out the Bucks and the Milwaukee team only has to win to not leave in the first round.
