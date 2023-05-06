Game 3 New York Knicks vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Knicks vs Heat live from the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs, as well as the latest information coming from the Kaseya Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
This is the start time of the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final. These come from leaving out the Bucks with a score of 4 to 1 in the series.
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the great figures of the team and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The figure of the Knicks, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will be critical to fulfilling New York's goals. Randle will seek to be the team's top scorer and will make the Knicks seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks arrive?
The New York team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 37 wins and 45 losses. These were left out of the Play-In by being in the eleventh position. However, the team left good feelings that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to improve the squad and the second unit. . The Knicks' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 42 wins and 30 losses, placing it in fifth position.
Where's the game?
The Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami will host this NBA Playoff duel between two teams seeking to continue their journey towards the Conference Final. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
