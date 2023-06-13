Game 5 Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Finals Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Heat vs. Nuggets online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs?
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets get here?
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team. The Nuggets arrive after leaving the Phoenix Suns out in 6 games and now they will seek to get into the NBA Finals.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does Miami arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final. These come from leaving out the Bucks with a score of 4 to 1 in the series.
Where's the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue on their path and win the 2022-2023 NBA title. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
