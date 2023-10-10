Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
The match Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
What time is Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets game on October 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Charlotte Hornets
One of the most outstanding players in Charlotte Hornets is Marc Williams, the 21 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 22 points.
Key player at Miami Heat
One of the players to watch out for in Miami Heat is Jimmy Butler, the 34-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 21 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 25, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Charlotte Hornets managed to win by a score of 108 points against 103 of Miami Heat.
The player who scored the most points for Charlotte Hornets in that game was Gordon Hayward with 21, while the player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Tyler Herro with 33.
History Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Miami Heat, as of the last five games they have won three, while Charlotte Hornets have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Miami Heat who has scored 594 points compared to 554 for Charlotte Hornets.
Actuality - Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets has been having a good performance in the NBA preseason 2023-2024, because after playing one game, they managed to win one and lose zero.
San Antonio Spurs 76 - 68 Charlotte Hornets
- Last five games
Charlotte Hornets 75 - 93 Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 93 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans 89 - 83 Charlotte Hornets
Minnesota Timberwolves 92 - 109 Charlotte Hornets
Actuality - Miami Heat
Miami Heat has been performing well in the current NBA preseason. After playing one game, they won one and lost zero.
Boston Celtics 88 - 99 Miami Heat
- Last five games
Boston Celtics 88 - 99 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 70 - 73 Phoenix Suns
Milwaukee Bucks 72 - 91 Miami Heat
Denver Nuggets 112 - 81 Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers 78 - 104 Miami Heat
The match will be played at the Kaseya Center Stadium
The match between Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will take place at the Kaseya Center Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami Heat team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
