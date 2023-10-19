Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match for Preseason 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets of October 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Charlotte Hornets latest lineup
The last Charlotte Hornets quintet:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and JT Thor.
Boston Celtics latest lineup
The last Boston Celtics quintet:
Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Jayson Tatum (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Jaylen Brown (#7) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Derrick White (#9) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Basketball team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Their last game was on October 11, 2023, resulting in a 112-101 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Boston Celtics had a good 2022-2023 season, they stayed in second position in the Eastern Conference with 57 games won and 25 lost. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mark Williams (#5) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Terry Rozier (#3) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA season that will begin in two weeks. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. Their last game was against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 15, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets won the game 117-115 at the Spectrum Center. In the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason tournament they had a bad tournament, finishing in fourteenth position in the Eastern Conference with 27 games won and 55 lost. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the NBA game, located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. It opened on October 21, 2005 and has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.