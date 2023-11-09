Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Wes Unseld Jr
Wes Unseld Jr spoke about the defense after another loss: "No, I thought our effort was good. It's just that we made a lot of mistakes in coverage, and with a team like that, a really talented team, they're going to make you pay for it. It's not ideal. I'm sure no one is happy with the way these games have gone... We'll keep working hard, collectively, and we'll sort it out."
Steve Clifford
Steve Clifford, after the loss to the Rockets, spoke to the press: "What we didn't do, we didn't start well, you need to play 48 minutes in this league. We didn't start well against Atlanta, but we managed to overcome that. We didn't start well against Detroit (and) that was the difference in the game. And the other night, after the first five and a half minutes, we played well. The effort has been good, but playing hard in this league isn't enough. Playing hard gives you a chance, especially with a team like ours. But we have to be determined from the start and that's happened differently every night".
Injury Report: Wizards
And like the Hornets, the Wizards will also be at full strength for the match, with no absentees until the last update!
Injury Report: Hornets
The Hornets won't have any absentees for the match and could use full strength to face the Wizards.
Eastern Conference
The Hornets are in 13th place with two wins and four losses, below the Bulls, with three wins and five losses, and below the Cavaliers, Nets, Knicks, Raptors and Heat, all with three wins and four losses. The Wizards are in the same Eastern Conference, with one win and five losses, below the Hornets and the Pistons, with two wins and six losses.
Last Matches: Wizards
The Washington Wizards on the other side also have one win and four losses. On Saturday (28) they won 113-106 against the Grizzlies. And after that it was all losses. On Monday, the Wizards lost 126-107 to the Celtics. On Wednesday (01), they lost 130-121 to the Hawks. On Friday (3), by 121-114, the loss was to the Heat and, closing the sequence, the defeat was by 146-128 to the 76ers.
Last matches: Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets come into the match with one win and four defeats in their last games. On Friday (27), they lost 111-99 to the Pistons. On Monday (30), they lost 133-121 to the Nets. On Wednesday (01), the defeat came against the Rockets by 128-119. On Saturday (4), the victory was 125-124 against the Pacers and, finally, on Sunday (5), the defeat was 124-118 against the Mavericks.
