Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Arena CDMX. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Magic absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Paolo Banchero, player to follow!
The power forward from Orlando is the young figure of the Magic and he will begin his second season in the NBA with great spotlights as he was the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader and best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine on his way in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will be vital to generating victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the campaign.
How does the Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #6 pick in the NBA Draft, with this one, those from Orlando brought Anthony Black from the University of Arkansas. Likewise, the big news of the season was the victory of Paolo Banchero by becoming the rookie of the year. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of Template. One of the most contested positions will be the team's center with Mo Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. looking to be the team's starter. Those from Orlando continue their search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero and Franz Wagner will become one of their top figures. Orlando's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Hawks absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Trae Young, player to watch!
The Atlanta point guard is the Hawks' top figure and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does the Hawks arrive?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of promising young players and led by Trae Young. The Hawks finished with a streak of 43 wins and 39 losses to place themselves in eighth place in the East and enter the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoffs, they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have greater squad depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The CDMX Arena located in Mexico City will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Arena CDMX, at 9:30 p.m.