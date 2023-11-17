Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NBA Game
Foto: Miami Heat

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:32 PM24 minutes ago

When is Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Time: 21:30

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

10:27 PM29 minutes ago

How and where to watch Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets match will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
10:22 PM34 minutes ago

Miami Heat favorites

Playing at home, the high-flying Miami Heat have the edge in their match against the Brooklyn Nets. All the more so given the certain absences of Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons for the New York team. Therefore, the recommended guess in the final score market is for the Heat to win.
10:17 PM39 minutes ago

Heat and Nets in the NBA Cup

After three rounds of the NBA Cup, check out the results and standings so far. Although the games are taking place every Tuesday and Friday, there's still one team that hasn't made its debut. The Toronto Raptors are the only team among the league's 30 who haven't played a game so far. However, the Canadians face the Boston Celtics on the 17th. On the other hand, some franchises have played three times.

This is the case, for example, with the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost on Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Grizzlies no longer have a chance, other teams have also played three games. The Brooklyn Nets are second in Group C in the East, with two wins and one loss, while the Dallas Mavericks (West B) and Oklahoma City Thunder (West C) have one win in three games.

10:12 PM44 minutes ago

Nets want the playoffs:

Speaking of the visitors, their start to the season is more than satisfactory. Many said it would be a rebuilding season after the departure of the stars, but the results show that the Nets want the Playoffs once again. Playing solid games against the whole league, the New York team goes to Miami to try and surprise once again.
10:07 PMan hour ago

Miami got it right!

The Miami Heat we saw in last season's Playoffs have finally arrived. After losing four of their first five games and showing signs of having a year as difficult as the previous one, the team got on track and hasn't stopped winning so far. Even without Jimmy Butler in some games, the game plan has been followed to the letter, and it looks like there won't be any scares there this year. Against the Nets, the team will need to repeat their high-level performances, as Brooklyn has made life difficult for many of the greats out there.
10:02 PMan hour ago

Brooklyn Nets

On the other side are Jacque Vaughn's Brooklyn Nets, who have won six and lost five of their 11 games. The Nets' most recent outing was a 124-104 home win over the Orlando Magic.

In the game against the Magic, the Brooklyn team converted 54.1% of their shots from the field and 48.7% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Spencer Dinwiddie, with 29 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Mikal Bridges, who had 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals and Cam Johnson, who scored 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

9:57 PMan hour ago

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are among the best teams in the Eastern Conference, with a total of seven wins and four losses. Erik Spoelstra's team has won six in a row, most recently against the Charlotte Hornets, 111-105.

Against the Hornets, Miami shot 48.2% overall and 25.8% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Jimmy Butler, with 32 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, as well as four assists, three steals and a steal, and Duncan Robinson, who added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

 

9:52 PMan hour ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live NBA action on Monday (6) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Perhaps the hottest team in the NBA right now is the Miami Heat. They have won six in a row, the last four away from home, which has taken them to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after a very disappointing start. The team then hosts the Brooklyn Nets in an attempt to stretch their winning streak to seven, and they have everything to reach that mark, as they should be playing with a full and rested squad after a four-game road trip.

The night's opponents, however, are in a position to spoil the party in Florida, as they are also enjoying a fine start to the season, even more so if we consider the initial expectations for them before the start of the regular season.

9:47 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Miami Heat on one side. On the other is the Brooklyn Nets. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA