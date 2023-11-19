Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Brooklyn Nets player
After the absence of Cam Thomas, the one who stands out the most is Mikal Bridges. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In his last game he scored a total of 23 points, five assists and seven rebounds, but they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Watch out for this Philadelphia 76ers player
Joel Embiid is currently the player with the highest average of points per game at the beginning of the season. A total of 31.9 per game, in addition to an average of 11.1 rebounds and also the most assists with six per game. The Cameroonian power forward has a shooting percentage of 50.6% from the field. He contributed to his team's victory in the last game with 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
How are the Brooklyn Nets coming along?
They are coming off a 122-115 loss in their last game against the Miami Heat. Right now they have six wins and six losses, being ninth in the Eastern Conference. While they occupy the fourth position in the Atlantic division.
How are the Philadelphia 76ers coming along?
In their last meeting they beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-126. They have won only one of the last three games they have played. Although right now they are second in the Eastern Conference with a balance of 9 wins and 3 losses, just one win behind the Boston Celtics who lead the standings. They are also second in the Atlantic Division.
Background
The Philadelphia 76ers have won the last nine meetings against the Brooklyn Nets. Last season they met in the round of 16 of the Playoffs which ended with a 4-0 win for the 76ers. The last duel between these two teams was in the preseason precisely at the Barclays Center where the Philadelphia team won 119-127.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Barclays Center, located in New York. It was inaugurated in September 2012 and has a capacity for 19,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets to meet in 2023-24 NBA regular season
