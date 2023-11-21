Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Celtics

Update Live Commentary
11:40 PM12 minutes ago

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtics vs Hornets match.
11:35 PM17 minutes ago

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Celtics vs Hornets live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:30 PM22 minutes ago

Clifford!

After a long time out due to off-court issues, Steve Clifford spoke about Miles Bridges' return in an interview with the New York Daily News: "I think he'll be ready to play on Friday (17th). He's been training every day, so he's well prepared when he's out there [on the court]. He's in very good shape, he's worked hard. He does everything the right way: he works, he practices, he's very intelligent, he learns things quickly and has a great attitude. He also has a natural sense of the game. He knows where the ball should go, shoots when he should shoot, passes when people are open. Everyone enjoys playing with him. He's not like a rookie, especially as a 21-year-old. He has a very mature game.
11:25 PM27 minutes ago

Mazzulla!

After beating the 76ers, Joe Mazzulla spoke to the press and commented on the match: "I haven't thought much about the next game yet, but he deserves it. He deserved the chances he got. Also, as far as I'm concerned, he seems to have done everything we've asked of him and I'm liking the way he's improving on a daily basis. We're excited about the opportunity to help him develop and we want to see if he can continue to improve in the next two pre-season games. My way of getting excited is to get angry and anxious, as if we should be training right now. It's always good to add new characteristics and repertoires to your squad. I'm sure he (Holiday) will be spectacular.

Neemias Queta also spoke about the team's situation: "This year we want to dominate defense from the start and that's what we're managing to do. I try to be as consistent as possible in the post and around the basket. I think I can be alongside the best [in the battle of the boards]. I just want to keep that consistency and help the team as much as I can in the role I've been given to win as many games as possible. Right now, the team feeling is very good, everyone is giving it their all, we're playing with each other. We're at the Boston Celtics to win games and also to have fun while we're playing".

11:20 PM32 minutes ago

Injury Report

The Hornets won't have any absentees for the match and will be going full strength! The Celtics follow their opponents, also with no absentees for the match and can go with what they have!
11:15 PM37 minutes ago

Eastern Conference - Hornets

The Hornets, in the same conference, are in 13th place, with three wins and nine losses, below the Bulls, with five wins and nine losses, and the Nets and Raptors, both with six wins and seven losses, as well as above the Wizards, who have two wins and 10 losses, and the Pistons, with two wins and 12 losses.
11:10 PM42 minutes ago

Eastern Conference - Celtics

The Celtics lead the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and two losses, ahead of the 76ers, with 10 wins and three losses, the Bucks, with nine wins and four losses, and the Heat, Magic and Knicks, all with eight wins and five losses.
11:05 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Celtics

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have won five in a row. They beat the Raptors 117-94 on Saturday (11). The 114-98 win over the Knicks came on Monday (13). On Wednesday (15), by 117 to 107, it was over the 76ers. On Friday (17), the win came over the Raptors, 108-105, and finally, on Sunday (19), 102-100, over the Grizzlies.
11:00 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets come into the match with one win and four losses. On Friday (10), the win came against the Wizards, 124-117. Then the losses came, starting on Sunday (12), 129-107 to the Knicks. On Tuesday (14) it was the Heat's turn, 111-105. On Friday (17), 130-99, it was the Bucks who won. Finally, on Saturday (18), by 122-108, the Knicks were victorious once again over the Hornets.
10:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

