Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament Match

NBA in-Season Tournament
What is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Injury Report: Pacers
The Pacers, on the other hand, have no absentees, with only Andrew Nembhard questionable for the match.
Injury Report: Hawks
The Hawks won't be able to use Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye, who are all injured.
Eastern Conference: Pacers
The Pacers are in seventh place, with seven wins and five losses, above the Cavaliers, with seven wins and six losses, and below the Knicks, Magic and Heat, all with eight wins and five losses, as well as the Bucks, who have 10 wins and four losses.
Eastern Conferece: Hawks
The Hawks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, with six wins and six losses, above the Nets and Raptors, both with six wins and seven losses, and above the Bulls, with five wins and nine losses, and the Hornets, with four wins and nine losses.
Last Matches: Pacers
The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses. On Wednesday (8), they beat the Jazz 134-118. On Thursday (9), by 126-124, another win came against the Bucks. Then on Sunday (12), by 137-126, the defeat came against the 76ers. On Tuesday (14) the rematch came with a 132-126 win over the same 76ers and on Sunday (19), 128-116, the loss came to the Magic.
Last Matches: Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks come into the match on the back of two wins and three defeats. On Thursday (9), they beat Magic 120-119. On Saturday (11), they lost 117-109 to the Heat. On Tuesday (14), by 126-120, the win came against the Pistons. On Wednesday (15), by 116-114, the defeat came against the Knicks. And on Friday (17), the defeat was 126-116 to the 76ers.
