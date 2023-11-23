Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Popovich!
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich came to Webanyama's defense after booing the player: "He's a 19-year-old freshman. The season isn't even a month old, and we're already talking about it. This kid is still learning about the NBA. That's why I've been very patient, whether it's in the lineup or in the minutes I'm going to use him. So I'm in no hurry. You shouldn't be either. We're figuring it all out together. He has playing preferences that I'm discovering. He's understanding how to fit in. He's had some fantastic games and he's going to have some bad ones. Above all, that's being a rookie. With time, consistency will increase. Then we'll all be fine.
Injury Report: Clippers
On the Clippers' side, Brandon Boston Jr and Mason Plumlee are also out injured.
Injury Report: Spurs
The only absentee on the Spurs side is Devin Vassel, who is injured.
Western Conference: Clippers
The Clippers are in 11th place, just above the Jazz, with five wins and seven losses, below the Warriors, with seven wins and two losses, as well as the Pelicans, with seven wins and seven losses, the Rockets, with six wins and six losses, and the Suns, with seven wins and six losses.
Western Conference: Spurs
The Spurs, in the Western Conference, are in last place with three wins and 11 losses, behind the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, with three wins and 10 losses, and the Jazz, with four wins and nine losses.
Last Matches: Clippers
In addition to the win over the Spurs, the Los Angeles Clippers have one win and three losses. On Friday, they lost 144-126 to the Mavericks. On Sunday (12), by 105-101, they lost to the Grizzlies. On Wednesday (15), by 111-108, the defeat came against the Nuggets and, on Saturday (18), the victory came by 106-100 against the Rockets.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into the match on the back of five straight defeats. On Sunday (12) by 118-113, the defeat came against the Heat. On Tuesday (14), by 123-87, the defeat came against the Thunder. On Friday (17), by 129-120, the loss came to the Kings. On Saturday (18), by 120-108, the defeat came against the Grizzlies and, finally, against the Clippers by 124-99.
