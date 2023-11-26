Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic of November 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Charlotte Hornets latest lineup
The last Charlotte Hornets quintet:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee.
Orlando Magic's latest lineup
The last Orlando Magic quintet:
Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mark Williams (#5) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Miles Bridges (#0) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets had a good start to the regular season, with 5 games won and 9 lost, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 22 against the Washington Wizards, where the Charlotte Hornets won 117-114 at the Spectrum Center and thus the Charlotte Hornets achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Orlando Magic Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Paolo Banchero (#5), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his first year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Wendell Carter Jr. (#34) who this season has managed to average 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Franz Wagner (#22) will be key to making assists, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Orlando Magic in the tournament
The Orlando Magic started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 11 games won and 5 lost, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 24 against the Boston Celtics, where the Orlando Magic lost 113 to 96 at the Amway Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Amway Center will host the regular season game, located in the city of Orlando, Florida. It cost 480 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Orlando Magic. It opened on October 1, 2010 and has a capacity of 18,500 spectators.