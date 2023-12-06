Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the best players in the history of the NBA, a player who has won titles in the teams he has belonged to, James is more than proven and in every game is breaking records, this season he averages: 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, if injuries leave him, he can make the Lakers continue to advance in everything he has planned.
Watch out for this Suns player
Kevin Durant, power forward. Durant's quality can not be questioned, although he has not done the best in other great teams, now in Suns he is seen more on the court, away from controversy, Durant's numbers are: 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, no doubt he is being a key player this season for Suns, Durant's talent is high and he is certainly a player to watch out for.
Lakers All-Star Team
Davis, Prince, James, Reddish, Russell.
Suns All-Star Team
Durant, Okogie, Nurkic, Allen, Booker.
Background
Suns and Lakers have faced each other a couple of times this season, but they are about to play a very important duel for both, the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament, in the previous games, Lakers won the first one 95-100 and for the second one 122-119, Suns doubt the rest of the duels will be a show until the fifth of the season, these teams are likely to lead to the Playoffs if they continue like this.
Lakers at a good level can compete
The Los Angeles Lakers have started this new season much better than last season, Lakers certainly have all the potential to seek the NBA championship, although it is not considered as one of the favorites, having a squad with a lot of experience, always contributes and more when they have James, this In-Season for teams with higher demand is important, being an inaugural tournament, Many want to take it and maybe we will see a dream final between Lakers and Celtics, the Lakers ceiling is very high and everything depends on the level with which the players arrive, this team depends a lot on the individualities, but when these are connected they are an unstoppable team, Lakers want to continue their good pace and advance to the next round, while improving their record in the West.
Suns want revenge
Phoenix Suns is a great team in the West, since the past three seasons has not stopped being in the top of the table and several times a great favorite for the NBA title, Suns has a great roster with players of great impact in the league, see it in the finals is no longer strange because it has been able to play very well the regular season, now with the In-Season Tournament, this team has a great opportunity to lift the title, however, they must be cautious, their rival is going through a season similar to theirs, but the competitive rhythm favors Phoenix, almost a month has passed since they faced Lakers in the group stage and it is well known that in the NBA teams have drastic changes from one moment to another, they also depend a lot on the available players, but being already an elimination phase, Suns cannot lose this great opportunity to have a title in the middle of the season.
The elimination phase of the In-Season Tournament
The NBA In-Season Tournament now reaches its elimination phase, the quarterfinals already bring us extraordinary duels and the Suns vs Lakers, promises to be a historic game, the draw has spoken and two teams that shared a group will face each other, that makes it a very close game, plus they are two teams with a very similar season so far.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 regular season. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 PM ET.