New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

10:30 AM2 hours ago

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel

The New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned into the NBA Pass Game App live streams.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers game corresponding to the regular season of the NBA?

This is the start time of the New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers game on December 18, 2023

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Knicks Statements

Tom Thibodeau spoke before this game: "Some of the plays he makes are incredible. They are plays in which he always puts great effort. Often he makes two, three or four efforts on the same play. He has bodies everywhere. "People grab him, grab him... and he's still able to reach out and get the ball."

'I observe how the unit works. And that's why, I would say tonight, we didn't play well and blaming Quentin isn't fair."

“I don't think we had anyone who played really well. So, we are able to do much better.

'You win together; together you lose. “Just focus on getting better and getting ready for the next game.”

10:10 AM2 hours ago

Statements Los Angeles Lakers

Darvin Ham spoke to the media: “We can't get bored with the details… We have to add common sense to our talent. It's not so much about who we play, or what their record is. It's about us and the way we want to represent ourselves every time we step on the court. Try to improve, try to develop winning habits and be consistent in those winning habits. We were lucky to get that W.”
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Knicks Statements

Knicks player Quentin Grimes spoke about his coach's tactics: "It's just hard when you go the whole quarter without touching the ball, the whole second quarter without touching the ball, and then you make a shot and you have to make it."

“So it's hard to come out and stay in the corner the whole game. Then you have to make the shot when you shoot the ball once or twice a game. It is what it is.'

"It feels like if I didn't make the shot, it would go out. So every shot I make probably weighs like 100 pounds if I don't make it, and our defense isn't enough, so I know I won't go in again."

10:00 AM2 hours ago

How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 139 to 122, the Los Angeles players have a good streak of adding points, so in this match they will seek to continue adding, maintain a good position and go for the first positions to fight for the championship. Those from Los Angeles have accumulated 15 victories, numbers that they will seek to increase in this match to continue their search for a championship.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

How do the New York Knicks arrive?

New York Knicks They lost to the San Antonio Spurs 129 to 115, the Knicks will look to emerge victorious in this match.


9:50 AM2 hours ago

The New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena located in Los Angeles, United States. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m.
