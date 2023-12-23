Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Toyota Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets match in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from the Mavs!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Luka Doncic, player to watch!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team on offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team into the Playoffs and return to the NBA finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavericks arrive?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone as he could not agree with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs finished with a streak of 52 wins and 30 losses to place themselves in fourth place in the West and get into the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left out Utah and Phoenix, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4 to 1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, and they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The team's mystery revolves around the high level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Rockets absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jalen Green, player to watch!
The Houston point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and he finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Rockets' young promise is ready for his third year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good performance. moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet its objectives.
How does the Rockets get there?
The Houston team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in second-to-last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses to place fourteenth in the West. The Rockets are a team in reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, it seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Rockets maintained their young core and brought in new reinforcements such as Dillon Brooks, Reggie Bullock, Victor Oladipo, Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green, in addition to adding Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore through the draft. The team's mystery revolves around the high level that this group of young players can show with the experienced players who came to the squad. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Washington and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where is the game?
The Toyota Center located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Toyota Center, at 8 p.m.