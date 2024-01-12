Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Dallas vs New York Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 20:30 ET
USA TV channel (English): [CBS]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History
The last time the two teams met was on December 27, 2022, when the Texans won 126-121 in what was a very close game.
New York Knicks Last Lineup
- Jalen Brunson
- Donte DiVicenzo
- OG Anunoby
- Julius Randle
- Isaiah Hartenstein
Dallas Mavericks Last Lineup
- Luka Doncic
- Kyrie Irving
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Josh Green
- Dwight Powell
How are the New York Knicks doing?
The New York team has 22 wins and 15 losses so far this season, registering an average of .595. Much of these results have derived from the great moment they are going through, as in their last five games, all have been victorious (vs. Timberwolves, Bulls, 76ers, Wizards and Trail Blazers), with the latter defeated last Tuesday 112-84 at Madison Square Garden.
How are the Dallas Mavericks doing?
In their last five meetings, they have 3 wins and two losses, one of them in their most recent game, when they lost 120-103 at home to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The match will be played at the American Airlines Center
This pavilion is located in the neighborhood of Victoria Park, near downtown Dallas, and is one of the busiest stadiums in the world.
The American Airlines Center is home to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and the Dallas Stars in the NHL. It is a very dynamic site with a very special architecture and equipped with many features, showing a unique versatility with retractable seats that transform the basketball arena from 20,000 spectators to 18,000 when there are field hockey games.
Adding to this, the state-of-the-art technology also showcases Centerhung 1080 HD, as well as two huge video screens at each upper end and an audio system with surround sound capabilities.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Mavericks vs Knicks Live Updates!
Jason Kidd will have to find a strategy to stop the Knicks, who are on a positive streak, in addition to making up for the absence of Luka Doncic, who will not be in this game. For their part, the New Yorkers want to keep their good streak and be among the top 3 teams in the Eastern Conference.