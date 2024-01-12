Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

Follow here Dallas Mavericks vs New York KnicksLive Score

Jason Kidd will have to find a strategy to stop the Knicks, who are on a positive streak, in addition to making up for the absence of Luka Doncic, who will not be in this game. For their part, the New Yorkers want to keep their good streak and be among the top 3 teams in the Eastern Conference. Do not miss a detail of the match Mavs vs Knicks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Dallas vs New York Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [11, January, 2024]

USA Time:  20:30 ET

USA TV channel (English): [CBS]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NFL Game Pass]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

History

The Mavericks and Knicks have met 84 times in the regular season, leaving a record of 44 wins for the Dallas team, while the New York Knicks have won 40 times. 

The last time the two teams met was on December 27, 2022, when the Texans won 126-121 in what was a very close game.

Absence Report / Knicks

New York Knicks arrive with the absence of Mitchell Robinson (C).
Absence Report / Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks are missing: Grant Williams (AP), Dereck Lively (C), Maxi Kleber (AP), Dante Exum (G) and Luka Doncic (BA).
New York Knicks Last Lineup

  • Jalen Brunson 
  • Donte DiVicenzo
  • OG Anunoby
  • Julius Randle
  • Isaiah Hartenstein 
Dallas Mavericks Last Lineup

  • Luka Doncic 
  • Kyrie Irving 
  • Derrick Jones Jr.
  • Josh Green
  • Dwight Powell
How are the New York Knicks doing?

It is no surprise that the Knicks are ranked fourth in the Western Conference, as the competition is tight with the Celtics, Bucks and 76ers, teams that are located above them in the standings. 

The New York team has 22 wins and 15 losses so far this season, registering an average of .595. Much of these results have derived from the great moment they are going through, as in their last five games, all have been victorious (vs. Timberwolves, Bulls, 76ers, Wizards and Trail Blazers), with the latter defeated last Tuesday 112-84 at Madison Square Garden.

How are the Dallas Mavericks doing?

The Texans are deservedly in seventh place in the NBA's Western Conference. So far this season, they have 22 wins and 16 losses, with a percentage of .579. 

In their last five meetings, they have 3 wins and two losses, one of them in their most recent game, when they lost 120-103 at home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The match will be played at the American Airlines Center

In the depths of the state of Texas is the American Airlines Center, one of the most important stadiums in the United States. This stadium opened its doors in 2001 and since then, it has been the precedent for multiple sporting and entertainment events. 
This pavilion is located in the neighborhood of Victoria Park, near downtown Dallas, and is one of the busiest stadiums in the world. 
The American Airlines Center is home to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and the Dallas Stars in the NHL. It is a very dynamic site with a very special architecture and equipped with many features, showing a unique versatility with retractable seats that transform the basketball arena from 20,000 spectators to 18,000 when there are field hockey games. 
Adding to this, the state-of-the-art technology also showcases Centerhung 1080 HD, as well as two huge video screens at each upper end and an audio system with surround sound capabilities.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Mavericks vs Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

