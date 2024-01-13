Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs of January 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Charlotte Hornets latest lineup
The last Charlotte Hornets quintet:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee.
Latest San Antonio Spurs lineup
The last San Antonio Spurs quintet:
Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Keita Bates-Diop.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mark Williams (#5) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Miles Bridges (#0) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets had a bad start to the regular season, with 8 games won and 27 lost, they established themselves in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 10 against the Washington Wizards, where the Charlotte Hornets won 117-114 at the Spectrum Center and thus the Charlotte Hornets achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Keldon Johnson (#3) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Victor Wembanyama (#1), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 19.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the 2023-2024 season. He is one of the best centers in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Tre Jones (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio Spurs are progressing poorly in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 6 games won and 30 lost, they are in last place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the west. Their last game was on January 10 against the Boston Celtics, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 113-96 at the Frost Bank Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Frost Bank Center will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of San Antonio, Texas. Since October 18, 2002, it has been the home of the San Antonio Spurs, it has a capacity of 18,797 spectators and its construction cost 186 million dollars.