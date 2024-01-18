Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from the Mavs!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Luka Doncic, player to watch!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team on offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team into the Playoffs and return to the NBA finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavericks arrive?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone as he could not agree with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs finished with a streak of 52 wins and 30 losses to place themselves in fourth place in the West and get into the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left out Utah and Phoenix, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4 to 1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, and they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The team's mystery revolves around the high level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, player to watch!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get there?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where is the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 8:30 p.m.