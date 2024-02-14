ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers of February 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 21:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:30 a.m.
Chile: 00:30 hours
Colombia: 22:30 hours
Peru: 22:30 hours
USA: 22:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:30 hours
Uruguay: 00:30 hours
Paraguay: 23:30 hours
Spain: 05:30 hours
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers live
The match will be broadcast on NBA Season Pass.
Assists Leader
Lakers: LeBron James who was selected by Cleveland Cavaliers in the first position of the 2003 NBA Draft, is the leader of his team in assists, having 7.8 assists. Pistons: Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma St University and who was selected in the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, is his team's leader in assists, having 7.5 assists.
Rebounding leader
Lakers: Anthony Davis of the University of Kentucky, is his team's leader in rebounds, having 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Deroit: Jalen Duren of the University of Memphis, is his team's leader in rebounds, having 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
How is Detroit Pistons coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 133-120 against Sacramento, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fri. Feb. 2 vs. LA Clippers, 136-125
Sun. Feb. 4 vs. Orlando, 111-99
Wed. Feb. 7 vs. Sacramento, 133-120
Thu., Feb. 8 vs. Portland, 128-122 TE
Sat., Feb. 10 vs. LA Clippers, 112-106
How are the Los Angeles Lakers doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was 114-105 against Boston, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Thu, Feb. 1 vs Boston, 114-105
Sat. Feb. 3 vs. New York, 113-105
Mon., Feb. 5 vs Charlotte, 124-118
Thu., Feb. 8 vs. Denver, 114-106
Fri., Feb. 9 vs. New Orleans, 139-122
Detroit Pistons player to watch
The 22-year-old Cade Cunningham has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 22.4, with 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers player to watch
The 35 year old forward, pivot or point guard, Lebron James or better known as "The King" has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently; passing, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 24.8, with 7.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers Injuries:
These would be the players the Los Angeles Lakers will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Anthony Davis AP 13 Feb. To Day
LeBron James SF 13 Feb. To Day
Gabe Vincent BA 29 Feb. Out
Max Christie G 22 Feb. Out
Cam Reddish SF 22 Feb. Out
Jarred Vanderbilt AP 2 Mar. Out
Detroit Pistons Injuries:
These would be the players Detroit Pistons will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Isaiah Stewart C 22 Feb. Out
Evan Fournier E 13 Feb. Day-to-day
Malachi Flynn BA 13 Feb. Day-to-day
Quentin Grimes E 13 Feb. Out
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena, at 22:30.