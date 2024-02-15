ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Delta Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz match in several countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 04 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jazz absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Lauri Markkanen, player to watch!
The Utah power forward is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference, and he was also considered for the All-Star Game last season. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and John Collins is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, as has his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz get here?
The Utah team arrives at a difficult time, ranking eleventh in the Western Conference with a record of 26 wins and 28 losses. Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach last season and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but with great potential, but the search to improve the squad has not stopped there. The team has a great roster with players like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to continue their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very interesting, but its present is even more surprising. The team's goal is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, player to watch!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where is the game?
The Delta Center located in the city of Utah will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Delta Center, at 9 p.m.