Last Starting Five
Washington Wizards' final quintet:
Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kisper.
Golden State Warriors final five:
Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.
Golden State Warriors key player
Stephen Curry is Golden State's point guard and is the Warriors' top player. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history.
Washington Wizards key player
Pay attention to power forward Kyle Kuzma, who is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averaged 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, he will be very important for the offense and has a lot of weight in the team. In his most recent game he had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are in tenth place in the NBA Western Conference with a total of 29 wins and 27 losses. For the Golden State team it is of utmost importance to beat Washington Wizards, as this would generate a special confidence to start again with the winning streaks, as in their most recent game they lost to Denver Nuggets 103-119.
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards come into this game after a 105-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordan Poole was the most outstanding player for the capital team with a total of 31 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Wizards are currently second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings, where they have won nine games and dropped 48 others.
The game will be played at the Capital One Arena
The Capital One Arena is a multi-sport arena located in Washington D. C., United States, where the Washington Wizards play home NBA games. In total, this arena has a capacity of 20,356 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 2, 1997 and has been the epicenter of several world-class events.
