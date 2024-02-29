ADVERTISEMENT

6:00 PM36 minutes ago

Stay with us to follow the Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers from the NBA 2023-2024 live!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the latest information from the United Arena.
5:55 PM41 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?

If you want to watch the game Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers live on TV, your options is: NBA Game Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

5:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in various countries:


Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
5:45 PMan hour ago

Last Starting Five

Chicago Bulls:

Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Demar Derozan, Torrey Craig and Nikola Vucevic.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evam Mobley and Jarret Allen.

5:40 PMan hour ago

Cleveland Cavalierskey player

Jarrett Allen, a 25 year old young player who plays as a center. The American has been a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | vs Wizards - Points: 22 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 5

NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | vs 76ers - Points: 24 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 0

NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | vs Magic - Points: 18 Rebounds: 10 Assists: 1

5:35 PMan hour ago

Chicago Bulls key player

The Chicago forward is one of the team's big names and expects the 2023-2024 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders, averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Bulls' star has had to carry the team with the loss of some great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team start to get better results. The small forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be critical to Chicago's goals. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and will look to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.
5:30 PMan hour ago

Chicago Bulls

In the big picture, Chicago has been one of the most intermittent teams of the season, the Illinois team has had a series of good games and some bad ones, as in some they have won as underdogs and in some they have stumbled as favorites. For now, the Bulls are in ninth place with a percentage of .481, the result of 27 wins and 30 losses.
5:25 PMan hour ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers in their last five games have had a regular performance, their best result was against the 76ers, having a streak of two wins and three losses. In addition, the Cavs are second in the Eastern Conference.
5:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the United Center

It is the Chicago Bulls stadium, undoubtedly one of the most important buildings in the NBA, with a capacity for 23,500 spectators and was inaugurated on August 18, 1994, undoubtedly a great stadium that will be full with a fan base that does not abandon its team and that will surely have a great entrance for this game with two important teams.

5:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA match:Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
