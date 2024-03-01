ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game?

This is the start time for the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game on February 29, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (March 1) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder history

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder have met 186 times in the regular season, leaving a record of 100 wins for the Texas team, while the Oklahoma Thunder have won 86 times.
San Antonio Spurs key player

The San Antonio Spurs are highlighted by the presence of Victor Wembanyama. The 20-year-old center is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 17 points, five assists and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes played. For the season, he averages 20.6 points per game in 49 games played, where he averages 28.4 minutes played per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder key player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 25 years old, is being the best player for the Thunder, currently the team is having one of the best seasons and can transcend much more, this player is fundamental for the team and his numbers are: 31.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists, for this reason he is a key player for the team.
Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently occupy second place in the Western Conference where they are on a six-game winning streak. The Thunder have compiled a season-high 42 wins over 17 losing games, which has given them a very strong chance to reach and fight for the 2024 postseason. These results have been thanks to the momentum of 25-year-old Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as youngsters Jalen Williams and Holgrem.
San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game by 114-105, the locals will look for a victory to continue climbing positions and getting closer to the top of the table. The Texas team needs a victory since they are coming off a loss, so they will go all out on offense looking to add baskets and start a positive streak that takes them out of last place in the Western Conference.
The game will be played at the Frost Bank Center

The Frost Bank Center is a sports pavilion located in the city of San Antonio, Texas, in the United States. This site opened its doors in November 2002 and is the main entertainment venue in South Texas, the Frost Bank Center was built thanks to the initiatives of a public-private company of Bexar County. 

It has a capacity of 18,500 spectators for basketball games, reducing to 13,000 for ice hockey games. It is also used for other types of events, allowing the entrance of 19,000 people.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
