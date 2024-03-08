ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:30 PMan hour ago

3:25 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

The Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

3:20 PMan hour ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat game corresponding to the NBA regular season?

This is the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat match on March 7, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Brazil: 5:30 p.m.

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:30 p.m.

Peru: 3:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:30 p.m.

Japan: 03:30 hours

India: 08:30 hours

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 01:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.

3:15 PMan hour ago

Miami Heat Statements

Erik Spoelstra spoke before the match: “The one where he went behind the back and made the turn. The only thing I can say about Duncan is that he spends a tremendous amount of time behind the scenes and in player development. And all these things that he's been working on, we encourage him and the coaches are with him for hours and hours working on all these moves and until we feel comfortable, and then the team feels comfortable and then they see him enough in the practice. then he can untie it. I don’t know when he worked on it and when he didn’t work on it with our staff.”
3:10 PMan hour ago

Mavericks Statements

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd spoke after the loss: "We have the personnel. We have the team. This is actually a big test for us to be able to get through a tough time in March because it only gets tougher in April, May and June. And so this is a big test to be evaluated in the sense of whether we are going to let go of the rope or whether we are going to continue working. Everyone is coming to work. Everyone has a positive mindset, energy. Everyone is trying to do what's right at this moment."

"Are we asking for too much? I don't know if we're asking," he added. "This is what he does. He's one of the best offensive players on the planet, and so this is what he does and so we have to help him in that aspect and we also have to help him in the defensive aspect. This is not a surprise, "He's been doing this practically his entire career. He's a walking triple-double. He's doing everything to help the team win. We all have to contribute and help him."

3:05 PM2 hours ago

Latest Miami Heat lineup

Rozier III, Robinson, Butler, Jovic, Adebayo.
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington Jr., Josh Green, Dereck Lively II.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

How does the Miami Heat arrive?

Miami Heat achieved a very fair victory against the Pistons, 118 to 110. The Miami team arrives after accumulating five wins and only one loss in its last six games, so it will go all out to continue adding and climbing positions in search of qualifying for the Playoffs.

2:50 PM2 hours ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

Dallas Mavericks comes into this game after falling to the Pacers 137 to 120, the local squad needs a victory, previously in this phase. The Dallas team has five losses and only one victory, so they will go all out on offense to score baskets and be able to climb positions.

2:45 PM2 hours ago

The Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat match will be played at the American Airlanes Center Stadium

The Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat match will be played at the American Airlanes Center Stadium in California, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat match, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the American Airlines Center Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
