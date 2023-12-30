Auburn Tigers vs Maryland Terrapins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Auburn Tigers vs Maryland Terrapins ?
If you want to watch the Auburn Tigers vs Maryland Terrapins game, you can follow it on ESPN.
What time is the Auburn Tigers vs Maryland Terrapins game in NCAA Football?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 15 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player from the Maryland Terrapins.
Taulia Tagovailoa, quarterback, who was born in Ewa Beach. He has a 66.4% pass completion percentage. In addition to 25 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In his last game he contributed to the victory with three touchdown passes, one interception and one catch.
Watch out for this Auburn Tigers player.
Payton Thorne, quarterback, was born in Naperville. This season he has a pass completion percentage of 62.6%. In addition to 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Despite the good role in his last game with a touchdown pass, two interceptions and up to 4 catches he did not avoid the defeat of his team.
News - Maryland Terrapins
They are coming off a 24-42 win over Rutgers in their last meeting. Of their last seven games, they have lost five of them. They are fourth in the Big Ten Conference with seven wins and five losses.
News - Auburn Tigers
They have two consecutive defeats. In their last game they lost to Alabama by 24-27. Although they have won three of their last five games. They are fifth in Southeastern with six wins and six losses.
Last five games
Alabama 27-24 Auburn | November 25
New Mexico State 31-10 Auburn | Nov. 18
Auburn 48-10 Arkansas | Nov. 11
Auburn 31-15 Vanderbilt | Nov. 4
Mississippi 13-27 Auburn | October 28
Maryland 42-24 Rutgers | Nov. 25
Michigan 31-24 Maryland | November 18
Maryland 13-10 Nebraska | Nov. 11
Penn State 51-15 Maryland | November 4
Maryland 27-33 Northwestern | Oct. 28
The Stadium
The match will be played at Nissan Stadium, located in the city of Nashville. The stadium was inaugurated in August 1999 and has a capacity for 69,143 spectators.
Preview of the match
Auburn Tigers and Maryland Terrapins will meet this Saturday, December 30 in an NCAA Football game.
