Denver Broncos Training Camp Preview
Denver Broncos Training Camp Preview/Photo:  Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos are set to open training camp on Thursday, July 24 at 8:50 a.m. with their first on-field practice at their Dove Valley facility in Englewood, Colorado. This year's training camp will not be open to the public due to ongoing construction of the team's new training facility. The team will hold two practices and a scrimmage at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on July 27, July 30, and August 2 that will be open and costless to the public.

Peyton Manning. Getty Images.

Entering their 55th season, the Broncos are coming off a 2013 season that saw their offense, led by quarterback Peyton Manning who is entering his 17th season behind center, set a new level of excellence in the NFL by rewriting the record books in just about every major category. Now with the additions of All-Pro costless agents DeMarcus Ware, TJ Ward, and Aqib Talib on the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos feel they are primed for another Super Bowl run this season.

Camp schedule:

Click here for complete training camp schedule.

2013 Review:

The Broncos finished 13-3 for the second straight year and clinched their third straight AFC West title. In the postseason, they defeated the San Diego Chargers 24-17 in the divisional round and then knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 26-16 in the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

2013 AFC West Standings
Team W L PCT PF PA Home Road Div Conf
Denver Broncos 13 3 .813 606 399 7-1 6-2 5-1 9-3
Kansas City Chiefs 11 5 .688 430 305 5-3 6-2 2-4 7-5
San Diego Chargers 9 7 .563 396 348 5-3 4-4 4-2 6-6
Oakland Raiders 4 12 .250 322 453 3-5 1-7 1-5 4-8

2013 Records Set By Peyton Manning:

Single Season Touchdown Passes
Player Team Year Total
1) Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 55
2) Tom Brady Patriots 2007 50
3) Peyton Manning Colts 2004 49
4) Dan Marino Dolphins 1984 48
5) Drew Brees Saints 2011 46
Single Season Passing Yards
Player Team Year Total
1) Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 5,477
2) Drew Brees Saints 2011 5,476
3) Tom Brady Patriots 2011 5,235
4) Drew Brees Saints 5,177 2012
5) Drew Brees Saints 5,162 2013
Single Season Passing Yards Per Game
Player Team Year Total
1) Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 342.3
1) Drew Brees Saints 2011 342.3
3) Tom Brady Patriots 2011 327.2
4) Drew Brees Saints 2012 323.6
5) Drew Brees Saints 2013 322.6

2013 Records Set By Denver Broncos:

Record Total
Points Per Game 37.9
Yards Per Game 457.3
Plays of 10-plus yards 275
Passing Yards Per Game 340.3
Times Sacked 20
First Downs Per Game 27.2
Red-Zone TD Percentage 76.1

Front Office Moves

Say Hello To:

DE DeMarcus Ware, CB Aqib Talib, S TJ Ward, WR Emmanuel Sanders.

Emmanuel Sanders. Photo: Denver Broncos.

Say Goodbye To:

DE Robert Ayers (Giants) CB Champ Bailey (Saints), WR Eric Decker (Jets), TE Joel Dreesen (Failed Physical), OL Chris Kuper (Retired), RB Knowshon Moreno (Miami), LB Shaun Phillips (Titans) CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Giants), LB Wesley Woodyard (Titans),

2014 Draft Picks
Round Pick Player Position College
1 31 Bradley Roby CB Ohio State
2 24 Cody Latimer WR Indiana
3 31 Michael Schofield OT Michigan
5 16 Lamin Barrow ILB LSU
6 31 Matt Paradis C Boise State
7 27 Corey Nelson LB Oklahoma


Some Questions Entering Training Camp:

Can the Broncos shake off any lingering Super Bowl XLVIII hangover to make it to Super Bowl XLIX?

A Super Bowl loser hasn’t made it back to the Super Bowl since the Buffalo Bills made their four straight appearances, all losses, from Super Bowl XXV-XVIII. With this in mind, the Broncos have decided to embrace the loss and use it as motivation moving forward.