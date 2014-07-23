Denver Broncos Training Camp Preview

The Denver Broncos are set to open training camp on Thursday, July 24 at 8:50 a.m. with their first on-field practice at their Dove Valley facility in Englewood, Colorado. This year's training camp will not be open to the public due to ongoing construction of the team's new training facility. The team will hold two practices and a scrimmage at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on July 27, July 30, and August 2 that will be open and costless to the public.

Entering their 55th season, the Broncos are coming off a 2013 season that saw their offense, led by quarterback Peyton Manning who is entering his 17th season behind center, set a new level of excellence in the NFL by rewriting the record books in just about every major category. Now with the additions of All-Pro costless agents DeMarcus Ware, TJ Ward, and Aqib Talib on the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos feel they are primed for another Super Bowl run this season.

Camp schedule:

2013 Review:

The Broncos finished 13-3 for the second straight year and clinched their third straight AFC West title. In the postseason, they defeated the San Diego Chargers 24-17 in the divisional round and then knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 26-16 in the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

2013 AFC West Standings Team W L PCT PF PA Home Road Div Conf Denver Broncos 13 3 .813 606 399 7-1 6-2 5-1 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs 11 5 .688 430 305 5-3 6-2 2-4 7-5 San Diego Chargers 9 7 .563 396 348 5-3 4-4 4-2 6-6 Oakland Raiders 4 12 .250 322 453 3-5 1-7 1-5 4-8

2013 Records Set By Peyton Manning:

Single Season Touchdown Passes Player Team Year Total 1) Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 55 2) Tom Brady Patriots 2007 50 3) Peyton Manning Colts 2004 49 4) Dan Marino Dolphins 1984 48 5) Drew Brees Saints 2011 46

Single Season Passing Yards Player Team Year Total 1) Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 5,477 2) Drew Brees Saints 2011 5,476 3) Tom Brady Patriots 2011 5,235 4) Drew Brees Saints 5,177 2012 5) Drew Brees Saints 5,162 2013

Single Season Passing Yards Per Game Player Team Year Total 1) Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 342.3 1) Drew Brees Saints 2011 342.3 3) Tom Brady Patriots 2011 327.2 4) Drew Brees Saints 2012 323.6 5) Drew Brees Saints 2013 322.6

2013 Records Set By Denver Broncos:

Record Total Points Per Game 37.9 Yards Per Game 457.3 Plays of 10-plus yards 275 Passing Yards Per Game 340.3 Times Sacked 20 First Downs Per Game 27.2 Red-Zone TD Percentage 76.1

Front Office Moves

Say Hello To:

DE DeMarcus Ware, CB Aqib Talib, S TJ Ward, WR Emmanuel Sanders.

Say Goodbye To:

DE Robert Ayers (Giants) CB Champ Bailey (Saints), WR Eric Decker (Jets), TE Joel Dreesen (Failed Physical), OL Chris Kuper (Retired), RB Knowshon Moreno (Miami), LB Shaun Phillips (Titans) CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Giants), LB Wesley Woodyard (Titans),

2014 Draft Picks Round Pick Player Position College 1 31 Bradley Roby CB Ohio State 2 24 Cody Latimer WR Indiana 3 31 Michael Schofield OT Michigan 5 16 Lamin Barrow ILB LSU 6 31 Matt Paradis C Boise State 7 27 Corey Nelson LB Oklahoma



Some Questions Entering Training Camp:

Can the Broncos shake off any lingering Super Bowl XLVIII hangover to make it to Super Bowl XLIX?

A Super Bowl loser hasn’t made it back to the Super Bowl since the Buffalo Bills made their four straight appearances, all losses, from Super Bowl XXV-XVIII. With this in mind, the Broncos have decided to embrace the loss and use it as motivation moving forward.

Beginning with the off-season program, the Broncos have started using the margin of loss (35 points) in their 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl as their mantra. Each time a player doesn’t give maximum effort or needs a little extra motivation someone will yell out “35” to get that player to remember what the 2014 season is all about.

Last year’s slogan was “Super Bowl or Bust.” This year it’s “Super Bowl and Win.”

Does this year’s offense need to be as explosive as last year’s to get back to the Super Bowl?

The answer is no. The Broncos record breaking offense was shut down completely by the Seattle Seahawks defense in Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seahawks defense teed off on the Broncos passing game, appearing to outmuscle the Broncos receivers and knocking them off their routes all game. The Seahawks were playing the pass all night and when you look at the numbers it becomes clear why.

The Broncos rushed for an anemic 17 yards on just 14 carries against the Seahawks seventh ranked rushing defense. Only 14 carries in a Super Bowl where the opposition is keyed on stopping the pass is not going to get it done no matter how high octane your offense is. That is why the 2014 version of Peyton Manning’s offense will showcase the running power of Montee Ball more than ever before. Don’t make any mistake about it, as long as Peyton Manning is behind center the Broncos will be a passing offense. The key is to add in a power running game that can chew the clock in the second half when the Broncos have the lead and also to keep the opponents’ defense honest by not allowing them to key on the pass all day.

How Is Peyton Manning’s Health?

When your quarterback is entering his 17th season, questions regarding his health and durability are always a question hovering over training camp. According to head coach John Fox, Manning’s health won’t be an issue heading into training camp. Fox has stated that Manning’s conditioning results are the best since he has been a Bronco. However, once play begins it will be up to the reshaped offensive line to continue to provide Manning with the great protection he has received over the past two seasons.

Can The Broncos Pass Rushing Duo Of Miller/Ware Be As Effective As Miller/Dumervil?

The tandem of Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil gave the Broncos one of the top pass rushing duos in the NFL. In 2012, they led the league with 29 ½ sacks as they sliced through the opponent’s pass protection to lay out quarterbacks. Last year’s leading duo, Robert Quinn and Chris Long of the St. Louis Rams, registered 27 ½ sacks. Miller and Ware have quickly bonded, each pushing the other to improve their technique as they seek to reach their goal of becoming 2014’s top pass rushing combo.

Miller’s quickness combined with great hands allows him to be explosive off the line of scrimmage. He utilizes incredible balance to go low against the blocker to evade him and reach the quarterback. Ware is the bulldozer who provides constant pressure by shoving through the blocker. No other pass rusher produced more hits, hurries, and sacks on a quarterback than Ware from 2009-2011.

Miller is coming off an ACL tear while Ware had surgery on his elbow. Both are expected to be ready to go by opening day against the Indianapolis Colts and the Broncos are banking on the two to lead the way for the revamped defense.

Camp Visitors:

The Houston Texans will be in town to work out with the Broncos from August 19-21. The two teams will then face each other at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 23 at 7:00 pm MDT.