Keys For The 2014 Chicago Bears Success

Well here we are, another season of football in the Windy City. Only this time, things are a little different. Here are some key components of what the Bears need to do to have a successful season in 2014.



1. Forget about last season's problems :

Last season the Bears had the chance to win the NFC North for the first time since 2010 but unfortunately blew it at the very end. They just need to forget about all of the woes that happened and focus on the positives to shake off a rough ending.



2. It all starts on defense :

When you think of the Bears, you think of defense. There is no doubt that the 2013 Bears had one of the worst defenses of all-time in the Windy City. The team allowed 6,313 total yards, and 2,583 rushing yards, both team records. The addition of Jared Allen from the Vikings should alleviate an ineffective pass rush that accumulated 31 sacks, tied for last in the league, in 2013.



3. Coach Marc Trestman in his second season :

Coming over from the Canadian Football League, rookie coach Marc Trestman was fairly effective coaching the Bears to an even 8-8 season. However, there were some mistakes that he made which could have vaulted the Bears into the playoffs. There should be vast improvements now that he has been in the league for a year.



4. The aerial assault :

The Bears boasted one of the best passing games in the league last year. With the combined effort of the new "Monsters of the Midway" in receivers Brandon Marshall (Pro Bowl), Alshon Jeffery (Pro Bowl) and tight end Martellus Bennett and between quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Josh McCown (now on Tampa Bay), the Bears set team records in passing yards with 4,450 and passing touchdowns with 32. Under Trestman's system, the Bears need to continue that aerial assualt



The Bears have a lot of work to do in these areas but their main focus for their success revolves around Pro-Bowl running back Matt Forte. Coming off yet another career season Forte looks to be a threat on offense that the Bears can use in both the running and passing game. But the big question is, can all of the other parts pick up the slack so that they can get over the hump and make the playoffs? 2014 will be a very intersting year for the Bears and it's make-or-break time for coach Trestman and General Manager Phil Emery.